Lawyers are seeking to void Alex Murdaugh’s 2016 sale of a private hunting estate in Colleton County citing ‘fraudulence’. Records show Murdaugh sold his wife ownership of the property for $5 plus ‘love and affection’. The land is the same property where his wife and their son Paul were found murdered last June. The sale is believed to be an attempt by Alex and his other son to hide their net worth and shield their property as well as holdings from ending up as settlement fodder in pending or impending court cases. According to the complaint, Murdaugh’s transfer of the property to his wife was a ‘fraudulent conveyance’ in violation of a South Carolina law, meaning it was done to intentionally defraud creditors. In the petition, the lawyers also claim Murdaugh had already stolen more than 2.5 million dollars over a period of at least five years by December 2016 when he signed the property over.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO