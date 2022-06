Two New York state senators are asking SUNY Upstate Medical University and Crouse Health to lift the secrecy of their proposed merger, syracuse.com reported June 14. Under the proposal, which was announced April 14, Syracuse, N.Y.-based Crouse Health will become part of the Upstate Medical University Health System, also based in Syracuse. The combined organization would have 13,000 employees, 1,200 licensed inpatient hospital beds and offer more than 70 specialties. Upstate would have a 71 percent share of the Syracuse hospital market, according to syracuse.com.

