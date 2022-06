Carl Pei has been at work establishing his tech start-up as a potential contender in the personal electronics market since leaving OnePlus behind a few years ago. Now, the company is at the point at which it can release a teaser for an Android mobile device for the first time. However, in a way rather poetic given the OEM's name, the new poster does not really reveal a lot about the upcoming phone (1).

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO