ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Social media presence impacting artists more than ever

By Will Carpenter Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IXYME_0g7sEf8e00
Cheyenne painter Bria Hammock poses for a portrait in her West Edge studio on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Cheyenne. Hammock is a contemporary wildlife artist and graphic designer. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Gone are the days of the enigmatic artist.

If said artist wants a chance at selling their work, that is.

Whether the human race enjoys it or not, we live in a world heavily influenced by dopamine draining social media interaction. Where once readers browsed magazines and admired the elegant advertisements, they now sift through pop-ups and browse through profiles and pages dedicated to the sale of merchandise.

The pandemic further propelled this change. Musicians caught on quickly and moved to online platforms, but for the visual arts, there’s been a developmental delay. In Cheyenne and the surrounding region, it’s far less common to see a local artist consistently posting about their work, offering behind-the-scenes content on their creative process or updating followers on their upcoming shows.

It’s not unprecedented, but it certainly isn’t common. When artists do find a groove, there’s a noticeable impact to their community presence.

Bria Hammock, who works as the creative director for Madden Media, a local marketing firm, has displayed her art all around the state. After she graduated from college with a degree in marketing, she essentially took a 10-year hiatus from painting.

It would be hard to tell based off the quality of her work, but Hammock just picked up painting around four years ago. Because of her social media presence, Hammock is ahead of the curve in marketing herself, which has led to a far-reaching regional presence.

“Marketing and social media is such a fast-changing world, it’s challenging as an artist,” Hammock said. “I think I definitely have the leg up somewhat because I do it for my day job, as well, and I kind of have some of those insights.

“It’s funny, because you have to keep sharp as an artist, but also keep sharp on how to communicate that art to other people.”

In concept, getting on social media and maintaining a following sounds like an easy enough task to approach. For those with no idea of where to start, it’s a vast and confusing network to navigate.

This isn’t a problem exclusive to artists; it’s difficult, no matter the profession. Creating a page that people want to return to, especially as an artist, is essentially the same as building a brand and marketing a business.

Even with a background in marking, it’s difficult to come to terms with turning yourself into a business, which is what most artists are doing when trying to sell their work. Kevin Phillips, whose rise on TikTok was covered previously in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, talked extensively about the process of having to open up and appeal to followers on a personal level.

Hammock underwent the same process on Instagram and Facebook.

“It was and continues to be uncomfortable for me to put myself out there on social media,” she said. “I haven’t really found a way to be more comfortable with that, but the feedback I get from a lot of people that follow me and engage with my content really illustrates that they like seeing the behind-the-scenes process.”

A marketing plan

Perhaps the biggest hurdle is the difficulty of coming to understand how to manipulate social media and appeal to thousands of people browsing through thousands of accounts and posts.

Hammock attributes some of her success to understanding how to lay out a marketing plan. She knows the steps for making sure someone at least looks at a product she’s selling.

Most artists, however, are still at square one.

That may be beginning to slowly change, due in part to Cheyenne resident Melissa Neylon. In February, she started Arts Etcetera, with the goal of helping local artists market their work and reach a new online customer base.

Formerly the manager at the Wyoming State Museum gift shop, Neylon was filling the displays with local artists’ works, curating and learning how to present displays that would sell. At times, she would work with local artists, galleries and friends to help them curate their displays.

When her mother-in-law fell ill last year, Neylon left the job in order to take care of her. The situation limited her to the house, so frequent in-person consultation was no longer sustainable.

Necessity is the mother of invention, so she took to the internet to set up a Facebook page. That is where she worked with artists on sharing their side of the story, providing extra personality – and exposure – for them in the process.

“I really didn’t know until about a year and a half ago that this world really existed,” Neylon said. “It’s growing tremendously on social media. I got involved and started helping a lot of these artisans behind the scenes, and made friends and met up with them in person and things like that.

“They talked me into doing this ‘You’ve Got Mel’ show.”

“You’ve Got Mel” is livestreamed on Facebook every Tuesday. In each episode, she sits with an artist from somewhere in the country to discuss the background of their work. The goal is not only entertainment value, but to help them market their product and generate business.

In the short time that she’s been curating the page and interviewing artists, there’s already a core community that returns for each show. Recently, Tara Pappas, a Laramie artist, took Neylon’s advice to start a livestream where Pappas walked viewers through different techniques she uses in her artwork.

Story behind the artwork

There’s no one focus to her business, and if Neylon doesn’t know how to help someone, she’ll admit it. More often than not, she’s rebuilding social media platforms, setting up websites, helping artists apply to shows and teaching them how to interact with a fast-growing social media fanbase.

Sometimes she’s coaching artists on an often neglected aspect of their work – the background of the piece. Time and again, audiences have shown more positive reaction to a piece when they emphasize the story behind it, be it a personal narrative or a glimpse into the creative process.

For example, if glasswork or a tapestry was made from recycled material, artists should explain their motivation in creating the piece or any unique facts relevant to the creation of the artwork.

“You need the story, and social media gives people the story in that connection,” Neylon said. “When you’re trying to buy from a website – face it, that’s where people are purchasing items now, online – the artists need to take advantage of that also.

“You can start a website, and if you don’t know how to direct traffic to it or to share your story, the website is just going to sit there.”

Over the winter, local artisan Dave Rowswell was at an impasse. The blistering cold discouraged window shoppers in downtown Cheyenne. As a result, sales dipped at Rawhide Jewelry.

Since working with Neylon, online sales for Rawhide Jewelry have significantly increased. The improvement didn’t come without persevering through trial and error.

Since he started selling his handcrafted jewelry, his main mode of business has been in-person sales, though online business has been a goal for some time. For the past several months, he and his wife, Georgia Rowswell, have traveled to rodeos around the country, thinking that the line of jewelry would better sell to a large Western audience.

This isn’t always the case. On one occasion, Dave Rowswell said that it had hardly been worth traveling to Texas for one vendor spot. Online business and social media has never been Rawhide’s strong suit, but next winter, it will be critical.

Having an online presence expands his customer base. It’s simple – there will inevitably be a larger interest in his artwork when he begins marketing to people outside of Cheyenne.

“When I post something on Facebook – I have probably about 500 followers – Facebook might send that out to 100 of them,” Rowswell said. “They might send it out to 20 of them. I don’t know what their algorithm is; you never know where it’s going to end up.

“As an artist, I don’t think I have the time to figure that out, but she does. Melissa is educating herself on how to present people like me.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My Country 95.5

Southeast Wyoming Town Tops List Of Best Places To Live In Wyoming

The internet can be a very wild beast. Especially if you're tracking information from people about different towns to rank in various lists like where the best place to live would be in your state. While we're in Wyoming and we really have fewer towns and cities than anywhere else in the country, we might(probably) have the loudest people behind a keyboard with very strong opinions.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

This Over 1 Million Dollar Cheyenne Home Has It’s Own Theater!

Ok, I want this house. This might be my favorite house that I've seen in Cheyenne in a really long time. It really does have everything. I mean, sure, some people really care about the kitchen. They like to have that idyllic kitchen setup, while others really want a nice bathroom for 5. Some are big about their yard, they have a Hank Hill obsession with the greenness of the grass. I totally get all of these options and why people love them.
CHEYENNE, WY
Optopolis

City News to be replaced by retro drug store!

The neon-esque City News sign as it appeared in 2019 -Optopolis. If you remember Cheyenne's City News store, chances are you'll remember the popcorn or some other aspect of that store; it is finally getting replaced once again, this time by a retro drug store!
CHEYENNE, WY
1230 ESPN

You Can Hike To A Hidden Waterfall In A Cave In Wyoming

We have a million (at least) hiking trails in Colorado and they come in various types, skill levels, payoffs and distances. While I love everything about hiking here in Colorado and have hit a whole bunch of them here, my 7 year old and I thought it would be fun to something a little different and head up to Wyoming and hit our first hiking trail in the "Cowboy State" so we did and it was pretty epic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheyenne, WY
Entertainment
State
Texas State
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
City
Cheyenne, WY
City
Laramie, WY
wyo4news.com

Wyoming alternatives to Yellowstone National Park

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Yesterday, Yellowstone National Park officials announced temporary closures to all entrances into the park due to heavy flooding, rockslides, and extreme hazardous conditions. As a result, all in-park operations including lodging, campgrounds, food services, and tours, are closed until further notice. “We will not know the...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Teen Listed As Missing Person On DCI Website

A Cheyenne teenage girl who has been reported as missing on at least two previous occasions by Cheyenne Police is now being listed as a missing person on a Wyoming Divison of Criminal Investigation website. Wyoming Missing Persons, a DCI website dedicated to people reported as missing in the Cowboy...
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Madden Media
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne Man Arrested In Hate Group Conspiracy To Riot At Gay Pride Event In Idaho

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Cheyenne man has been identified as one of 31 alleged members of a white supremacist group arrested Saturday and accused of conspiring to riot at an Idaho gay pride event. Dylan Carter Corio, 21, was charged with criminal conspiracy, accused...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
K2 Radio

Cheyenne is the Most Expensive City for Monthly Bill Costs in Wyoming

Nobody likes paying bills whatsoever. Nobody really likes having to pay anything honestly, but there are some goods and services that we need to have to live or lives. Unfortunately, if you're in the capital city of Wyoming, it just so happens that you are also paying more on average per month than anyone else throughout the state of Wyoming.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne City Council sees changes in Board of Public Utilities budget, pricing

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne city council approved the budget in Monday’s City Council meeting, including a 5% increase in utilities costs. The price jump comes at a time when the United States faces rising inflation costs, but the board’s new method of charging offers ways to keep prices to a minimum.
CHEYENNE, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska towns hit record-high temps

Three Nebraskan towns reached new record highs for Monday, June 13th. There were no record high temps in the panhandle, but a few surrounding towns broke their previous daily records. The National Weather Service out of North Platte Nebraska recorded some record high temperatures for June, with North Platte, Broken...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
KGAB AM 650

Air Quality Alert Issued For Cheyenne, Laramie, SE Wyoming

An air quality alert has been issued for much of southeast Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Wheatland, and Torrington, until 9 p.m. on Monday, June 13. The area is being flooded with smoke from the southwest. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne National Weather Service website:
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Junior ROTC and the Cops

Recently Troopers in Troop A teamed up with the Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff's Office, and Cheyenne Fire and Rescue to provide a public safety event for some of our regional Junior ROTC programs. In attendance were 98 Cadets and 11 Faculty members from the following programs: Cheyenne Central...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
154
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Comments / 0

Community Policy