Dame Dash and Jay-Z have come to a reasonable understanding regarding Reasonable Doubt. The two have finally settled on their NFT lawsuit. As per TMZ the former business partners have made good on their differences regarding the ownership of Jay-Z’s classic debut. According to legal documentation obtained by the celebrity gossip site, the former Roc-A-Fella Records duo have come to a mutual agreement on who can do what with the album with regards to the Metaverse. On Monday, June 13 paperwork was submitted by both parties stipulating that the former Cake-A-Holic can sell his one-third ownership of it but can’t “in any way dispose of any property interest in Reasonable Doubt.”

