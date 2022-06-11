ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tabitha Brown Showcased Fashions From Her Target Collaboration On An Atlanta Runway

By Juan Ignacio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night, our insta-auntie, Tabitha Brown, did a thing in Atlanta, Georgia. Tabitha and retail giant Target brought the first installment of their four-part collaboration to the runway. While the event was about showcasing the fashions from the limited-time-only line, it also offered an experience that complimented the brilliance of the...

AccessAtlanta

Juneteenth in Atlanta: Everything you need to know to celebrate

There has been a lot of conversation about Juneteenth, particularly in the last couple of years. So much so, that last year, it became a federal holiday. Juneteenth celebrates the commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. “It is a day, a week, and in some areas, a month marked with celebrations, guest speakers, picnics and family gatherings. It is a time for reflection and rejoicing. It is a time for assessment, self-improvement and for planning the future.” The holiday is quickly approaching and here are a couple events you can add to your calendar.
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

Rays in the City, Atlanta, GA Restaurant Review

Downtown Atlanta is known to the home of some of United States best restaurants. If you are in this area and a lover of seafood you should try out this restaurant. Though restaurants that are meant for special occasions are common in Atlanta, Rays in the City is the perfect place to celebrate a anniversary, birthday dinner, graduation, etc. After visiting Rays in the City sister restaurant, which is Rays on the River, I was determined to visit Rays in the City. As everyone should do when in search of a place to eat, the first thing that I did was look at the Google reviews which were pretty impressive. With 4.5 stars on Google and 3.3K customer reviews is a highly respected place where people live to dine. Customers loved how upscale the interior of the restaurant was, as well as how tasteful their signature dishes were. Some of their most popular dishes include the Broiled Seafood platter which consists of cold water lobster tail, chefs fresh catch, shrimp scallops, mini jumbo lump crab cake, haricot verts, and whipped potatoes. Another popular dish is the Oysters Rockefeller, a dish that is also popular at Rays on the River. After reading such amazing reviews I decided to go try out the restaurant myself and again, I did not leave unsatisfied. For starters, when I first entered the restaurant I noticed how nicely the tables had been set with clean, white table clothes and silver utensils. It was also quiet and the host was friendly and welcoming, as well as the server. For my appetizer I had the Crispy Point Judith Calamari and Shrimp which was cooked to the perfect crisp with a yummy fresh flavor. For my main dish I ordered the Ray‘s Surf & Turf which came with a 8 oz Filet and a 7 oz Maine lobster tail that was served with whipped potatoe. Though this dish cost me a high $80 it was very well worth it. The fish tasted as if it had just came out of the sea, and the lobster tail had the perfect garlic butter seasoning. Overall, I had a great experience and would highly recommend this restaurant.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Take a food tour of Castleberry Hill

Castleberry Hill is set deep in the pocket of Atlanta’s history scene, beginning with its reconstruction after the Civil War, when it was one of the first to rebuild and entice the resettlement of laborers, blacksmiths, and tradespeople. During the Civil Rights Era, Castleberry Hill became the home front for Civil Rights leaders as they gathered to fortify their bodies and spirits with good food and good company.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta rapper Trouble laid to rest | Watch full funeral

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Trouble was laid to rest on Monday following a week of grieving and celebrating his life. The rising star was shot to death on June 5 in Rockdale County. The funeral took place at House of Hope Atlanta in Decatur. The full service can be...
Vox

3 Black women couldn’t find a place their families felt safe. So they bought a town.

Part of the Juneteenth issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. As a mysterious new virus spread across the globe and outrage over police violence spilled into the streets, Stone Mountain resident Renee Walters spent 2020 in a state of growing isolation and shock. Her distress gave way to depression as the year wore on and fears about her family’s safety consumed her.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
secretatlanta.co

The Super Sweet Atlanta Ice Cream Festival Will Soon Take Over Piedmont Park

Savor the flavors of all the best ice cream hotspots in the ATL at the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival. The twelfth iteration of this beloved festival is returning to Piedmont Park, celebrating America’s favorite sweet treat, ice cream!. There will be an unbeatable selection of ice creams from Atlanta’s...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Discover Your Oasis at Woodhouse Spa Buckhead

Come discover an oasis for rejuvenation, mood elevation and wellness at Woodhouse Spa Buckhead. From a wide variety of facials, therapeutic massage treatments, and restorative therapies, the staff at the new luxury spa will customize an experience just for you. Woodhouse Spa Buckhead is located at 65 Irby Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30305. For information about their services, and to make reservations, call them at 678-391-4333 or visit their website: buckhead.woodhousespas.com.
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

Atlanta, Ga Best Rated Hair Salons

Stylists from across the country have migrated to Atlanta, Ga., because of its high demand for unique and talented stylists. If you are someone who loves to rock the natural style, someone who enjoys protective hairstyles such as braids, or if you are someone who is into a pop of color, you can find it here. Convenience also plays a role in the fact that stylists are no longer overbooking and have made booking appointments online simple and quick.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Arrested Development to bring Juneteenth celebration to City Winery Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy-award winning band Arrested Development announced their signature Juneteenth celebration will be held at City Winery Atlanta in a three-night residency on June 19-21. According to officials, the celebration is expected to feature their greatest hits and the release of their upcoming album. City Winery Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Doctors call out Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines over medical kits

ATLANTA — Doctors are calling out Delta Air Lines saying it needs to update its medical kits on board flights to better protect passengers. It all started when a doctor tweeted she had to help out with a mid-flight emergency and found Delta's kit was missing some key items. Dr. Andrea Merrill added that the kits need a glucometer, an EpiPen, and automatic blood pressure cuffs.
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

Atlanta Fish Market Atlanta, GA Restaurant Review

Finding good sushi with a variety of options isn’t common, but if you are someone who enjoys fine dining and great customer service, you should try this Atlanta restaurant. Fresh fish, tasty sushi, high end oysters are just a few meals that seafood lovers enjoy. Though there are plenty of restaurants that offer these dishes, there are still very few that offer amazing ratings. With 4.3 stars and over 4K reviews on Google, Atlanta Fish market has left customers highly impressed. The customers spoke about the restaurants' great valet service, friendly servers, convenient location, as well as the unique dishes that restaurants have to offer. During my experience at Atlanta Fish Market, one of the first things that I noticed was the restaurant's exterior design, which consisted of a huge fish on the roof, along with outside dining, which is something that everyone enjoys, especially during warm weather. During my time there, I ordered the Skillet Seafood “Newburg” Au Gratin, which is a delicious pan-served dish that consists of Florida shrimp, Maine Scallops, Lump Crab, Salmon Morsels, Sherry Crab Sauce, and Steamed Basmati Sauce. All of these items make for the perfect dish. Their most popular dishes are Hong Kong-Style Chilean Sea Bass, Cheesy Parmesan Grits, and Chocolate Mousse Cake. The overall experience was joyful and the staff made me feel comfortable and as if I were at home and not at a restaurant. Atlanta Fish Market is highly recommended.&nbsp;
ATLANTA, GA
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Patchwork Farms offers healthy fresh produce for residents lacking options

Patchwork Farms offers healthy fresh produce for residents lacking options. An urban farm in a low-income Atlanta neighborhood is working to make healthy fruits and vegetables more accessible to the community. Jamila Norman, founder of Patchwork City Farms, wants to shine a light on people growing food and regenerating land...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

The best places in metro Atlanta for popsicles

When the weather in metro Atlanta gets hot, there's nothing like a popsicle to cool you off. Atlanta food expert Skye Estroff shares her top picks for where you can find unique and tasty sweet treats.
ATLANTA, GA

