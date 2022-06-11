Police: Man arrested for slap outside Dunkin’ Donuts

The Vienna Police Department will have Tyler Technology maintain software for computer-aided dispatch, law-enforcement-records management and mobile-data systems following the Town Council’s renewal June 6 of the company’s contract with the town. The up-to-$92,467 deal marked the fifth and last year of a sole-source agreement with the company,...
Home-buyer interest in Fairfax County eased slightly from April to May but remains relatively healthy – although how much so depends on the geographical area and type of property a buyer may be seeking. The county retained a better-than-average place in the pack among 10 jurisdictions in the monthly...
The Fairfax County Department of Transportation and Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) invite the public to attend one of two community meetings to discuss project improvements for the Balls Hill Road/Old Dominion Drive intersection and to offer feedback and comments. The first meeting will be held online on June 22 at...
Spiking gas prices? Check. Raging inflation? Check. Interest rates headed higher? Check. A federal government that seems clueless how to address it all? Double-check. The 1970s have been making a comeback with a vengeance of late, and now Arlington residents at least can add another remnant of that long gone and mostly forgettable decade to the mix: Trash that keeps piling up rather than being collected.
The free ride is soon to be over for those in the public who have been energizing their electric vehicles for free at county-government charging stations. Arlington officials are planning a mid-July public hearing that would for the first time impose a fee – proposed at 14.52 cents per kWh – on those who juice up at the existing 11 spaces spread across seven charging stations at Arlington Mill Community Center and Long Bridge Park Aquatics Center.
We at Sun Gazette World Headquarters continue to watch across the street, at former Sun Gazette World Headquarters, as the work crews start digging down on their way to eventually build up. It’s a 2.5-year process for this major project in the city of Falls Church, according to the News-Press...
Arlington County Board members on June 18 are slated to approve four projects as part of the Neighborhood Complete Streets initiative. • Construction of one block of missing sidewalk on South Irving Street between 6th Street South and 7th Street South in Arlington Heights. • Construction of improved transit stops,...
Three Arlington-based theater organizations are teaming up for a summertime production at Lubber Run Amphitheatre. “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will be presented in a collaborative effort of the Arlington Players, Encore Stage & Studio and Avant Bard Theatre. The production will run Aug. 5-7 at the amphitheater, located at 200 North Columbus St.
The Vienna Town Council at a special meeting June 13 voted to amended the town code to give homeowners greater flexibility with lot coverage and more options for upgrading outdoor-living space. The vote culminated a two-year process to review and update lot-coverage provisions in the town’s zoning ordinance. The goal...
The Vienna town government’s “Summer on the Green” concerts series continues through Aug. 12 with a series of concerts slated for Fridays at 6:30 p.m. at the Vienna Town Green. The series, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Vienna, will feature a variety of musical genres. For...
Summer is a time for renewal – of municipal contracts, that is. The Vienna Town Council approved nearly $3.5 million worth of renewed contracts June 6 as part of the consent agenda, i.e., with no debate beforehand. The vote was 5-0, as Mayor Linda Colbert and Council member Ed Somers were vacationing.
Among the 145 members of the Flint Hill School Class of 2022 are those who excel as equestrians, entrepreneurs, sailors, EMTs, fashion models, researchers and mentors. Even one who decided to learn to play the French horn because, as a musical instrument, it looked too cool to pass up. They...
There is a lot to see and observe when arriving early and hanging out in a VIP parking lot prior to a sporting event that is still 90 minutes or so from starting. That was the case June 11 at John Champ High School in Loudoun County prior to the noon starting times a trio of Virginia High School League Class 6 state tournament games.
It seems the Arlington School Board can’t go 5-for-5 no matter how hard it tries. The five-member body was down two members at its June 9 meeting, with chairman Barbara Kanninen away for what was described as a family emergency and board member Reid Goldstein out for unspecified reasons.
When it comes to the instant-runoff method of voting, it truly isn’t over ’til it’s over. Just ask a delicious but ultimately ill-fated cheesecake, which was leading through four rounds of a just-for-kicks primer on the ranked-choice-voting method conducted by the League of Women Voters of Arlington and Alexandria City.
With a 3-0 record, the Langley Saxons won the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 boys state soccer tournament. Langley (16-2) defeated James River, 3-1, in overtime in the June 11 championship game at Freedom South-Riding High School in Loudoun County. Billy Oh scored two goals in the final...
VHC Health – formerly known as Virginia Hospital Center – is slated to implement “positive patient identification” (PPID) using facial biometrics at its facilities, making VHC the first health-care system in the region to implement it. The new capabilities will be integrated into VHC’s existing electronic-health-record...
In the immortal words of the 1970s Carolina beach band Chairman of the Board: “Give me just a little more time.”. The leadership of the Arlington County Civic Federation on June 14 announced a delay in consideration of a slew of recommendations on changes to Arlington governance, and will take the summer to provide more outreach and gather additional feedback.
It was quite a performance turned in by local girls and boys high-school sports teams from the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas in state-championship games and matches on Saturday, June 11. In all, the five local teams playing in Virginia High School League state title events that day all won...
A season that began with a loss ended with no other setbacks and a state championship for the Yorktown Patriots. The girls soccer team won the Virginia High School League Class 6 state tournament by nipping the Kellam Knights, 1-0, in the June 11 title game at Freedom-South Riding High School in Loudoun County. Yorktown (21-1-1) was 3-0 in the state tournament and 8-0 overall in the playoffs, also winning previous Liberty District and 6D North Region tournaments.
