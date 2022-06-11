Police: Man arrested for slap outside Dunkin’ Donuts

The free ride is soon to be over for those in the public who have been energizing their electric vehicles for free at county-government charging stations. Arlington officials are planning a mid-July public hearing that would for the first time impose a fee – proposed at 14.52 cents per kWh – on those who juice up at the existing 11 spaces spread across seven charging stations at Arlington Mill Community Center and Long Bridge Park Aquatics Center.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO