Hopefully everyone has had a nice week so far. We are halfway through the work week and conditions have been rather quiet for South Florida. After steamy temperatures and mainly dry conditions on Tuesday, South Florida woke up to warm temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s while we saw quiet conditions and hazy skies once again. We can thank a large area of high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico, dry air and a thin layer of Saharan Dust still over South Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO