Galloway, OH

Records: Man admits to role in Galloway aggravated robbery that led to 2 men being fatally shot

 4 days ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged for the shooting deaths of two men in Galloway two weeks ago. Mason Bray was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of 19-year-old Trintan Mendoza and 21-year-old Francisco Rodriguez....

