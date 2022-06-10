ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Screamin’s Favorite Days in June

By Screamin' Scott
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere we are, 10 days into the month of June. There are a lot of things to celebrate in June! Like…. June 17th: Root Beer Day! My personal...

These Guitars Are Made Out of Reclaimed Wood from Old Detroit Buildings

I love a good guitar story! Mark Wallace started Wallace Guitars in 2014, with the goal to build guitars from Detroit history. According to Wallace’s official website, the wood they use dates back to more than 100 years in some cases. Every piece of wood has its own story, which makes these guitars extra special. What’s not to love about a Motor City guitar?
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: The Big Salad

This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out The Big Salad: A popular new franchise in Metro Detroit that’s doing fast food the healthy way. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. The Big Salad has locations in Detroit, Grosse Pointe...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 Win 4 tickets to official Ford Fireworks rooftop party in Downtown Detroit on June 27

The 2022 Ford Fireworks are returning to Downtown Detroit on June 27, and we’re giving WDIV Insiders the chance to win tickets to the best view in the city. The Ford Fireworks rooftop party is the place to be for the big show, located along the Detroit Riverfront. This casual event, held on the roof of the Center Parking Garage (414 Renaissance Dr. West) in Detroit, is the Parade Company’s annual fundraiser which helps to put on this great show along the Detroit River.
DETROIT, MI
Woodward Ave: Detroit’s Burger Run

There are certain foods that are unequivocally Detroit: coneys, square pizza. Few would be quick to suggest that burgers hold similar status in the hearts and minds of the community. But here’s a secret: Woodward Avenue – Metro Detroit’s primary thoroughfare since the city’s founding, is home to multiple restaurants...
DETROIT, MI
Jet’s Pizza opens number 21- 21 cents a slice!

Before Covid hit and closed a lot of restaurants, we had the good fortune of having “Detroit” pizza on our show. Jet’s Pizza had come to town and it was something different than we were used to. It did not take the radio station crw long to see what the fuss was around town. The engineers loved it as did Frank and I. I also took some left-overs home for the family. They were also impressed with the crust and the corners versus a round pie.
RESTAURANTS
Last Chance For Puscifer!

101 WRIF is excited to welcome Puscifer to Detroit as they bring their Existential Reckoning Tour to Meadow Brook Amphitheatre on July 1. There are still LIMITED tickets available for this show, but The Riff has your last chances to win your way in!. GET TICKETS!. The Riff is hooking...
DETROIT, MI
Mary J. Blige Bringing ‘Good Morning Gorgeous Tour’ To Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Mary J. Blige is gearing up for her “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour,” making a stop in Detroit in September. Blige will perform at Little Caesars Arena AT 8 p.m. on Sept. 24 and will feature singer Ella Mai. Inglewood, CA – February 13: Mary J. Blige performs during the half time show of the Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca on Sunday, February 13, 2022. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images) Tickets start at $64.50 and are going on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at 313Presents.com and Ticketmaster.com. Blige performed alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and 50 Cent at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in February, days after her latest album, also titled “Good Morning Gorgeous” was released. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
All the wonderful people we saw celebrating at Motor City Pride

Last year, Motor City Pride had to delay until September because of, well you know, the pandemic. This past weekend saw the festival's return to its June home for a weekend-long celebration at Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit. Here's all the people we saw out celebrating.
DETROIT, MI
Fire Breaks Out on Woodward Avenue in Detroit’s New Center

Detroit fire crews are fighting a fire that started Tuesday (June 14) at Woodward Bar in the New Center neighborhood. According to ClickonDetroit.com, the fire began before 10:30 a.m. As crews work on the fire, people living and working near the fire have been evacuated. “I live on the residence...
DETROIT, MI
Thousands celebrate Motor City Pride in downtown Detroit on Saturday

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thousands gathered at Hart Plaza for Motor City Pride on Saturday. Over 40,000 people attended in celebration at Michigan's largest pride event. "Coming here was amazing… beautiful energy. I love it I had fun I got a lot of merchandise." Attendees decked out everything...
DETROIT, MI
Looking to adopt a pup? Start here.

Pets, specifically the furballs, aren’t just cute and cuddly (and slightly messy). They make wonderful companions, providing unconditional love and affection, which can have a significant positive impact on the owner’s quality of life. Of course, it’s also important to know that caring for one is a huge commitment, which should always be taken into serious consideration. Now, if you’ve decided that adopting a furry friend is undoubtedly your next step, then check out these upcoming adoption events.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
Auto dealers sweepstakes: Win a Corvette, Challenger or Bronco Raptor

The Detroit Auto Dealers Association is launching its Education Foundation Sweepstakes with high-performance vehicles up for grabs. Those entering will be eligible to win a 2023 Corvette Z06 Convertible 70th Anniversary Edition, a 2022 Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye or a 2022 Bronco Raptor. Sweepstakes tickets are available now online at...
DETROIT, MI
These Michigan Areas Will Feel Like 100 Degrees This Week

The summer months are here, and boy, does it feel like it. This week is shaping up to be one of the hottest on record, with this Wednesday (June 15) possibly bringing record-breaking heat to many areas of Michigan. “Heat and Humidity will build next week with record highs in...
MICHIGAN STATE

