Catapano Dairy Farm (Credit: David Benthal) It’s been a little over a year since the first season properly began for the new owners of Catapano Dairy Farm. Connor Burke and his wife, Erin Argo Burke, have a North Fork origin story that may sound familiar. They originally split their time between Long Island and Brooklyn to accommodate their varied and busy lives — Connor owns Eastern Bay Oyster Company, while Erin is a lawyer. Once the pandemic hit, the Burkes decided to move to the North Fork full-time — and that’s where the goats come in.

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 HOURS AGO