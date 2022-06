The Cleveland Browns acquired star quarterback Deshaun Watson in March and are looking to trade former starter Baker Mayfield to any would-be buyer ahead of training camp sessions. Mayfield has repeatedly been linked with a Carolina Panthers side looking for an upgrade over Sam Darnold, and both signal-callers are owed roughly $18.86 million in fully guaranteed money for 2022. Thus, some have speculated the Browns and Panthers could merely swap signal-callers in a deal that benefits everyone involved.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 34 MINUTES AGO