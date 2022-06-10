Lloyd “Butch” Lenig

Funeral services for Robby Campbell, 59, of San Pierre, will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to the family. The Braman and Bailey Funeral Home of North Judson is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral services for Roy “Butch” Warren Clark, 76, will be Friday, June 17 at 1 p.m. ET at the Rannells Funeral Home, Hamlet Chapel, with visitation there from noon ET until the time of services. A Christian Graveside service will be held at Fletcher Cemetery in Hamlet.
(December 17, 1931 – June 4, 2022) Eileen Murray-Noonan died of natural causes on Sunday, June 4, in Santa Clarita, California. Her daughter, Paula, was by her side at the time of her passing. Eileen was born in 1931 in Clinton, Iowa near her family’s farm outside Charlotte, IA...
The Culver Town Council members will meet tonight where they will open bids for the park improvement project and for Street Department vehicles. Town Manager Ginny Bess Munroe will discuss Stellar projects, READI Grant applications and town projects, while regular updates will be given by department heads, Clerk-Treasurer Karen Heim and Town Attorney Jim Clevenger.
The Starke County Economic Development Foundation has officially announced that this year’s Starke Tank event will expand county-wide for small businesses looking to open or expand. In recent years, the competition required the winner to locate within three miles of North Judson. This year’s winner will be able to...
A man wanted on a warrant for a parole violation with an original charge of homicide was arrested in Starke County Saturday night. Starke County Sheriff’s Department officers were dispatched to a domestic complaint in the 900 E. block of 225 S. just before 7:15 p.m. CT. When officers arrived at the scene, they found that such an issue did not take place, but an investigation reportedly found that 54-year-old Anthony L. Middleton was wanted on a nationwide warrant through the State of Florida for a parole violation for homicide, according to the report.
The Eastern Pulaski School Board will discuss the 2022-2023 curriculum and textbook fees when they meet tonight. The board members will also review employee and corporation handbooks, Chromebook and Special Education Shared Services agreements, food service awards, and a camera system upgrade. A policy for an accounting system for capital...
