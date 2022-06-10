Lloyd “Butch” Lenig

A man wanted on a warrant for a parole violation with an original charge of homicide was arrested in Starke County Saturday night. Starke County Sheriff’s Department officers were dispatched to a domestic complaint in the 900 E. block of 225 S. just before 7:15 p.m. CT. When officers arrived at the scene, they found that such an issue did not take place, but an investigation reportedly found that 54-year-old Anthony L. Middleton was wanted on a nationwide warrant through the State of Florida for a parole violation for homicide, according to the report.

2 DAYS AGO