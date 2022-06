FILLMORE, Utah, June 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Warm temperatures and strong winds made things difficult Sunday for firefighters battling a wildfire in Millard County. State fire officials say the Canyon Fire started about 2:30 p.m. and burned an estimated 15 acres east of Canyon Road in Fillmore. By 5:30 p.m., crews were able to stop the fire’s progress, according to Utah Fire Info. No structures were damaged.

FILLMORE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO