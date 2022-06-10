ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

The Best 6 Dog Parks in Scottsdale

Cover picture for the articleScottsdale is known as the West’s Most Western Town and can be found in Maricopa County, Arizona. It is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, mainly because it is also a part of the metropolitan area of Phoenix. Regardless, it is a great place to either visit or...

phoenixmag.com

16 Things To Do in the Valley This Weekend

This is a curated list of weekly events around the Phoenix area. Please check each website for last minute confirmation or cancellations. June 14-19 The United States government ordered nearly 40 planes to land at an airport in a small town located in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador during the week after the attacks on September 11, 2001. This award-winning musical, featuring songs and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, shares how the citizens took the passengers in and made them part of the community. Call for times and ticket prices. Gammage Auditorium, 1200 S. Forest Ave., Tempe, (480) 965-3434,asugammage.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s why developer sees Phoenix as next land of opportunity

Soon, Belgravia Group will share a home with many more of Chicago’s bests, including Cubs Spring Training, Portillo’s and Lou Malnati’s Pizza. Our Chicago-based development group chose Phoenix for our very first out-of-market development — Portico, located at the 101 and Scottsdale Road in North Scottsdale. Portico will be a community of luxury condominiums, scheduled to open in 2023 with one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom options ranging from $540,000 to $1.7 million.
PHOENIX, AZ
selfposts.com

Scottsdale Real Estate – Why You Should Buy

At the point when you're prepared to make a new beginning in another city, there's compelling reason need to toss darts at a guide and acknowledge the. What are Free classified sites in India ad? How can I use it for SEO?. How PEO Companies Topple The Abilities Of An...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

12 West Valley healthcare projects to watch

These recently completed and upcoming healthcare projects demonstrate the diversity of needs of the West Valley’s growing population, offering high-quality healthcare to residents and generating jobs throughout the region and beyond. From pediatric hospitals to rehabilitation centers, the West Valley is attracting an ever-growing collection of healthcare options to accommodate the comprehensive health needs of a rapidly expanding population. Take a look at these 12 newly completed and upcoming West Valley healthcare projects that are occupying multiple locales throughout the region.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

SRP: 4,500 customers in Gilbert and Chandler lost power

SRP said power was out for just under two hours on Tuesday afternoon. Around 4,500 customers in Gilbert and Chandler were affected. The high was 104 degrees, with temperatures expected to reach 110 near the weekend. The reason for the power outage was unknown as of late Tuesday. This is...
GILBERT, AZ
a-z-animals.com

The 5 Best Places to Camp in Arizona this Summer

Looking for somewhere cool to camp in the hot summer of Arizona? The average high in Arizona in July is 106°, that’s the average! But don’t let the heat scare you away from some amazing camping opportunities in Arizona. Whether you are coming to visit the Grand Canyon, Phoenix or the beaches of Lake Havasu, there are plenty of options for the best camping. Here are 5 of the best places to camp in Arizona this summer.
ARIZONA STATE
visitmesa.com

Downtown Mesa’s Magnificent Mile

Mesa provides locals and visitors with the ultimate foodie experience and neighborhood feel. Starting off with eateries, Main Street is full of local tastes that range all the way from Latin-American dishes from Que Chevere to handcrafted sandwiches from Worth Takeaway. When visitors dine at Worth Takeaway, they will notice the variety of unique sandwich items that were sourced from the best possible ingredients from local partners. Moving down through Main street, one will discover the divine flavors of Chihuahua at Tacos Chiwas. This taco shop is a family-owned restaurant excelling in the preparation of Mexican dishes that have been passed down through generations. To become a true flavor fanatic, dive into the menu items which include tacos, gorditas, burritos and quesadillas.
MESA, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Chris Bianco and Don Guerra Bring Home James Beard Awards to Arizona

The James Beard Awards, arguably the most prestigious accolades in the culinary realm, are back after a two-year hiatus. The awards were abruptly canceled in 2020 amid concerns of a lack of diversity and allegations against some nominees, coupled with COVID-19’s impact on the food world. The James Beard Foundation took time to audit the awards, which have now returned with the 2022 theme "Gather for Good."
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

67 Troon-affiliated courses named Golfweek’s best

Scottsdale-based Troon, the leader in providing golf and club-related leisure and hospitality services, announced that 67 of its brand-affiliated courses were recently named to Golfweek’s 2022 Best Courses lists. A total of 51 daily-fee/resort properties appear on Golfweek’s 2022 “Best Courses You Can Play, State-by-State” list, while 16 private clubs were named to the “Best Private Courses, State-by-State” ranking. In addition, 10 Troon-affiliated courses appear on Golfweek’s prestigious “Top 100 Best Courses You Can Play” ranking, while eight are on the “Top 200 Modern Courses” list.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
firefighternation.com

Sun City (AZ) Firefighter Dies in Station

Sun City Fire and Medical Department has announced 36-year-old Firefighter Shane Godbehere died on Saturday while on duty. Godbehere was a 15-year veteran of the department. He passed away while working at Fire Station 131, the department said via Facebook.
SUN CITY, AZ
AZFamily

Body found inside Scottsdale Red Robin restaurant

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Salt River police say that they found a body inside of a Scottsdale restaurant Sunday morning. Officers said they received a report from an employee of the Red Robin, located on east Talking Stick Way near the Topgolf, who said one of the doors to the restaurant had been broken. When police arrived around 9:19 a.m., they said they called out to see if there was someone inside who would respond. When no one answered, they entered the restaurant and found a dead body inside.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

City of Phoenix to Vote on Increasing Phoenix Police Officers’ Starting Salaries by 40 Percent

The Phoenix City Council is set to vote Wednesday on a salary hike for new recruits that would lift their base pay from $48,942 (or $51,459 if they have college degrees) to $68,661 – or 40.8 percent. Officers making less than the new minimum base pay would be brought up to $72,779, and pay grade steps from recruits to assistant chiefs would increase. Other Phoenix Police Department (PPD) employees would receive a 3 percent pay increase in October.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

SRP: Over 1,000 customers lost power in West Valley

With temperatures well over 100 degrees, air-conditioners are running at capacity across the Valley, and that can also mean power failures. SRP said that more than a thousand customers lost power in the West Valley on Monday but expected service to be restored quickly. It also reported smaller patches of...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Best Bites: This is Not Your Average Tuna Melt

Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu, but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!. The Hatch...
PHOENIX, AZ

