The Best 6 Dog Parks in Scottsdale

Mesa provides locals and visitors with the ultimate foodie experience and neighborhood feel. Starting off with eateries, Main Street is full of local tastes that range all the way from Latin-American dishes from Que Chevere to handcrafted sandwiches from Worth Takeaway. When visitors dine at Worth Takeaway, they will notice the variety of unique sandwich items that were sourced from the best possible ingredients from local partners. Moving down through Main street, one will discover the divine flavors of Chihuahua at Tacos Chiwas. This taco shop is a family-owned restaurant excelling in the preparation of Mexican dishes that have been passed down through generations. To become a true flavor fanatic, dive into the menu items which include tacos, gorditas, burritos and quesadillas.

MESA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO