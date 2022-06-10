ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

The Best 6 Dog Parks in Laredo

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaredo can be found in Webb County, Texas, and is known as a generally relaxed and calm city. It has a rich history, as it once was the capital of the Republic of the Rio Grande. Like almost every other Texas city, Laredo is known for its high average temperatures in...

Laredo Fire Dept. helps transport victims into Laredo after accident in Nuevo Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - New information on a fatal accident that happened on Saturday, June 11, on a road in Tamaulipas, Mexico. On Tuesday, June 14, the Laredo Fire Department is reporting two people who were injured during the fatal incident are now being treated at a Laredo hospital. Laredo Fire Department officials say emergency crews transported the two victims through one of Laredo’s ports of entry over the weekend.
LAREDO, TX
Texas AG demands construction of border wall in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is demanding the construction of a border wall in Webb and Zapata counties. In a letter to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Paxton is urging the agency to go forward with its original plan to build a border wall in the Laredo sector. The Biden administration is currently conducting an “environmental assessment” of the wall, which has put a stop to construction directed by Congress in 2020.
LAREDO, TX
Car drives into Corpus Christi Bay

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – KRIS 6 reports that three people are hospitalized after a single-vehicle accident near Waters Edge Park in Corpus Christi. CCPD PIO Gena Pena tells KRIS 6 News that a vehicle lost control and drove into the water near the Corpus Christi Marina. Three people inside the vehicle were rescued and taken to the hospital in serious condition.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Webb County approves Juneteenth holiday

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Next Monday, Webb County employees will be able to take the Juneteenth holiday off. This past Monday, June 14, the Webb County commissioners court approved the national, federal, and state holiday as a county holiday. Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19th and commemorates Emancipation Day....
WEBB COUNTY, TX
Most expensive Corpus Christi neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Corpus Christi in 2022 is 350,000, a 0.57% increase from 2021. Corpus Christi Bay has 192 square miles of shoreline in Texas. Interestingly enough, Whataburger was founded in Corpus Christi and spread across Texas like wildfire. The original two-story location is still open today, serving juicy burgers at 121 Shoreline Blvd. in downtown Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Firefighters respond to a fire on Corpus Christi St.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -On Monday morning, Laredo Fire responded to a fire at a home on Corpus Christi St. shortly after 8 a.m. According to initial reports, three people were inside the home at the time of the fire. The fire damages of the rooms in the home. No injures...
LAREDO, TX
Fire reported at Hampton Inn hotel

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department reported to a structure fire on Monday morning at the 7900 block of San Dario. According to the spokesperson for the department, Ricardo Oliva, when they arrived they found a vehicle on fire and the fire had spread to the building. “The...
LAREDO, TX
Border Patrol encounters 169 unaccompanied children

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents encountered over 500 migrants in four large groups, consisting of nearly 200 unaccompanied children. Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol Agents encountered 594 migrants in Starr and Hidalgo County, according to a release by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Of those 594, 169 were unaccompanied children. The […]
EDINBURG, TX
Man wanted for assault charges

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Edward Rocha, 18, for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Rocha is described as 5′2, 120lbs, brown eyes and black hair. His last known address is 3600 Pascual Del Leon in Laredo, Texas. If...
LAREDO, TX
More than $1M in cocaine, meth, heroin found inside statues smuggled into Texas

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found $1,136,531 worth of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine inside a shipment of statues at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge. The narcotics were seized on June 9 from an SUV whose driver declared the shipment from Mexico. Officers referred the 2006 Nissan Pathfinder for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection. That resulted in the discovery of 7.18 pounds of cocaine, 22.79 pounds of methamphetamine and 22.97 pounds of heroin."CBP's overall mission is to protect American communities from cross-border crime that threatens public safety," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "Laredo cargo facilities have excelled in enhancing border security by preventing the flow of suspected narcotics from seeping into our communities." U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents took the case. 
LAREDO, TX
Covid Risk Level Increases in Webb County

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The chances of getting Covid-19 in Webb County are much higher than it was a month ago. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention increased the community’s risk level from low to medium. The CDC basis a community risk level on several factors...
Update on the Baby Formula Shortage in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local pediatrician recommendations during a nationwide shortage. Since the start of the year families nationwide have been struggling to get infant formula for their children. This is after thousands of tin cans of baby formula were recalled on February 17 leaving many parents nationwide scrambling for...
LAREDO, TX
Vehicle drives into Corpus Christi Marina

Three people are hospitalized after a single vehicle accident near Waters Edge Park on Sunday. CCPD Public Information Officer Gena Pena tells KRIS 6 News, a vehicle lost control and drove over the seawall and into the water near the Corpus Christi Marina.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Webb Co. Commissioners get update on Mangana-Hein road extension

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Plans are moving forward with the extension project of a busy road in South Laredo. On Monday, The Webb County Commissioners Court was updated on the project set to extend Mangana-Hein Road. According to the proposed project, the county road will be extended by one mile of...
Texas Jazz Fest announces second 2022 festival

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A second 2022 Texas Jazz Fest event will be held in October, organizers announced Monday. The 2021 event, which is normally held in October, was postponed. Organizers instead held the event in March of 2022. Due to the overwhelming support for the event in March, a second 2022 event will be held in October.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
TAMIU investigates alleged social media threat, none was found

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An alleged threat made on social media put Texas A&M International University police on alert, but after an investigation was made in the matter, campus police determined that no threat was found. The person who made the alleged post was contacted by the campus police. It...
LAREDO, TX
Bee County deputies arrest man wanted for 2021 murder of Denise Godsey DeCoteau

BEEVILLE, Texas — A man wanted for a 2021 murder out of Freer was arrested near Beeville this morning, Bee County Sheriff's Office officials confirmed. Bee County deputies were contacted by the Texas Rangers Tuesday morning and told Luis Daniel Rodriguez, who was wanted for the murder of Denise Godsey DeCoteau, was possibly on his way to the Beeville area. Rangers told deputies Rodriguez may be traveling the backroads northwest of the city.
BEE COUNTY, TX
Woman arrested in connection to Laredo’s seventh homicide

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A third arrest has been made in connection to the city’s seventh homicide that took place last month in central Laredo. Twenty-Seven-year-old Ashley Renea Guzman was arrested in Pearsall, Texas and is set to be extradited to Laredo. She was the third person charged in...
LAREDO, TX

