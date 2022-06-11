ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Paul Pogba 'to sign four-year contract at Juventus worth £68MILLION' as he gets set to return to the Italian giants once his contract at Manchester United expires at the end of the month

Paul Pogba will reportedly return to Juventus on a four-year deal worth £68million following his departure from Manchester United.

The Red Devils confirmed the French World Cup winner will depart Old Trafford once his contract expires at the end of the month.

Juventus are favourites to snap up Pogba on a free transfer for the second time, after selling the midfielder for a then world record fee of £89million back in 2016.

Paul Pogba is widely tipped to return to Juventus after leaving Manchester United 

Despite also receiving interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that he will likely return to the Bianconeri.

It's said that he will earn up to €10million (£8.5m) net per season, made up of €8m plus bonuses,

The contract, agent fees, signing-on fees as well as various bonuses could take the total amount paid out for the deal up to €80m (£68m).

Rafaela Pimenta, the laywer who has taken over the negotiations for former clients of Mino Raiola after his death, is working on a four-year deal for Pogba at Juventus.

Pogba could earn up to £68million over a four-year contract back with the Italian side

The report adds that Pogba is hoping to become the 'centre of a sporting project' after six difficult seasons at United, where he last won a major trophy in his first campaign back at the club.

Pogba enjoyed his most successful time as a player in his club career at Juventus from 2012 to 2016.

During that time he won four Serie A titles, and helped them reach the Champions League final in 2015.

He returned to United with much optimism but struggled to replicate his performances for Juventus or at international level for the Red Devils.

Pogba leaves United at the end of the month after a disappointing six-year spell at the club

It was previously reported that Pogba will walk away from Manchester United with a £3.78million loyalty bonus when he quits as a free agent at the end of the month.

United confirmed that Pogba will leave Old Trafford for a second time when his contract runs out on June 30, bringing to an end one of the most disappointing - and costly - careers in the club's history.

Their farewell message to Pogba gushed over 'a career that had brought so many individual high moments, so many beautiful goals, assists and pieces of skill.'

In all, Pogba played 226 times during his second spell, scoring 39 goals and setting up a further 51.

Sports
Daily Mail

