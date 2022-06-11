ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Wayne Bennett 'set to reunite' with Sam Burgess at Dolphins as supercoach plans to lure former Rabbitohs star away from Russell Crowe's bush footy team, with St Helens boss Kristian Woolf also in the frame to join NRL newcomers

By Dan Cancian
 4 days ago

Wayne Bennett and Sam Burgess are reportedly set to be reunited at the Dolphins, with the veteran coach ramping his recruiting off the field.

According to News Corp, the 72-year-old is in negotiations with the former South Sydney star and Kristian Woolf, the coach of Super League juggernaut St Helens.

While Bennett has been customarily reserved about his plans, the seven-time Grand Final winner is understood to be determined to have both Burgess and Woolf on his coaching staff when the Dolphins make their NRL debut next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qj1OC_0g7qNi2K00
Wayne Benne is reportedly looking to hire Sam Burgess as assistant coach

Bennett coached Burgess in 2019, with his first season at South Sydney coinciding with the Englishman's final year in the NRL before he retired due to a chronic shoulder injury.

'I have a great rapport with Sam,' Bennett told the Daily Telegraph.

'He is as good a player as I’ve ever coached and as good a person as I’ve ever met. If you meet Sam Burgess, you can’t help but like him. He is a genuine guy.'

The former England international has endured a tumultuous couple of years after his retirement. His marriage ended in acrimonious circumstances and in March he was fined $30,000 by the NRL for multiple breaches during his playing career, including use of illicit substances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g2lPx_0g7qNi2K00
Bennett (L) reportedly visited Sam Burgess (R) in a bid to lure him to the Dolphins last week

As a result he was also suspended from official Souths duties for 12 weeks, but remains on the club's payroll.

On the field, meanwhile, Burgess has attempted to get his coaching career off the ground by taking charge of Russel Crowe's favourite bush footy team - the Orara Valley Axemen - this season.

Earlier this month, Bennett paid a visit to the New South Wales club over the and was snapped with Burgess before staying at Crowe's Nana Glenn farm.

The supercoach reportedly used the meeting to sound out Burgess' interest in returning to the NRL in an assistant coach capacity, a prospect that did not go down well with Crowe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJmDH_0g7qNi2K00
Russell Crowe - who owns South Sydney - is not happy about Bennett's approach
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wJ2OX_0g7qNi2K00
The Bunnies are understood to have set out a pathway for Burgess to coach at the club

According to Fox Sports, the Hollywood star and Bunnies owner would be unhappy to lose Burgess to the Dolphins, as the Rabbitohs have reportedly set out a pathway for him to earn his coaching stripes.

Wolff, meanwhile, would provide the Dolphins with a Queensland connection.

The 46-year-old, who is also in charge of Tonga, hails from Mt Isa and it is understood Bennett sees him as the ideal candidate to eventually succeeding him in charge of the NRL's 17th club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PYeSh_0g7qNi2K00
St Helens coach Kristian Woolf is also in the mix to become an assistant coach at Redcliffe

'I would be interested in Kristian, plus a couple of others,' Bennett said.

'I’m not sure what will play out. I imagine there are a few clubs interested in Kristian, he is a good young coach and yes, he is one of about four guys we are interested in.

'There is so much to be sorted out for us, I won’t be jumping at shadows.

IN THIS ARTICLE
