Soccer

'Atalanta join the race to sign Luis Suarez' after previous interest from River Plate and Inter Miami... but 'wages may be an issue' for the Italian club

By Michael Rudling For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Luis Suarez could be staying in Europe after Italian club Atalanta joined River Plate and Inter Miami in the race to sign him.

The 35-year-old striker's Atletico Madrid contract ends this summer after two years with the club.

He completed his worst goal tally in a decade last season, but the Uruguay international scored 21 league goals the season before as Atletico finished champions, and boasts over 500 in his professional career.

Atalanta are interested in signing Luis Suarez but may struggle to match his current wages

According to reports in Marca, Atalanta have expressed interest in Suarez but may struggle to match his current salary as they have the 'lowest budget in Serie A's top eight.'

The financial burden may be eased slightly by the partial sale of the club to a group of American investors led by Boston Celtics owner Stephen Pagliuca, who is set to give Atalanta an 'extra injection' financially.

Suarez is considered a potential 'perfect compliment' to Colombian forwards Duván Zapata and Luis Muriel.

Atalanta made it to the Europa League quarter-finals last year and finished eighth in Serie A

Atalanta narrowly missed out on European football last season, finishing eighth in Serie A.

It would have been disappointing after a stellar third place finish the season before, and their run to the Europa League Quarter-Finals hinted at what might have been.

Despite his age, Luis Suarez's goal scoring instinct could make an already solid Atalanta side a real forced to be reckoned with in Italian football.

