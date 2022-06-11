ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby trapped down 500ft well is SAVED in desperate rescue operation as tearful parents watch on in heart-stopping video

By Elsa Buchanan
 4 days ago

HEART-stopping video shows the moment a baby was pulled out ALIVE after getting trapped down a 500ft well.

Soldiers launched a desperate rescue after Shivan Badhel, 18 months, fell down the deep borehole while playing near the family home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pmEqy_0g7qMIJl00
Little Shivan Badhel fell into the borehole as he played outside Credit: Jam Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ohn30_0g7qMIJl00
He got stuck down the deep bore hole used to draw water for the village Credit: Jam Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JfB72_0g7qMIJl00
Dramatic footage shows the little boy being pulled out alive Credit: Jam Press

The toddler had been playing alone near a hut on a farm where his parents work in Dudapur in India's Gujarat region.

The frantic rescue operation saw army officials dangle a thick piece of rope down the vertically well, which is used to draw water.

Terrifying footage shows army personnel surrounding the borehole, as the baby is heard screaming and crying from where he was wedged 35ft down.

A rescue team member can then be seen gradually pulling up the rope towards the top of the well, as others join in to help him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MX4GA_0g7qMIJl00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qgut9_0g7qMIJl00

As the rope slowly reaches the surface, the baby's screams become louder, until his little body is pulled out of the hole.

Two members of the army then carry the terrified infant into an ambulance, as the gathered crowd claps and cheers.

Local reports indicate that Dhrangadhra Taluka Police were first informed about a toddler that had fallen into a borewell before the army was dispatched.

Baby Shivan was reunited with family members when he reached the hospital, where he is currently under observation.

In spite of the terrifying incident, little Shivan is said to be healthy.

"The Army rescuers team reached the spot at around 9.45 pm," Mukesh Patel, the sub-divisional magistrate of Dhrangadhra, told The Indian Express.

"They lowered a hook tied to a rope in the borewell. They managed to trap the boy's T-shirt in the hook and then gently pulled him out of the 500ft-deep borewell."

Patel added: "The Army team managed to pull the boy out of the borewell within 45 minutes after reaching the spot."

This event comes four months after heartbroken rescuers pulled the lifeless body of a five-year-old boy from a 100ft Morocco well where he was trapped for 100 hours.

Little Rayan Awram did not survive after being trapped in an 18-inch space below ground.

Rayan's family were left devastated as his aunt said her heart was "aching" after his tragic death.

And meanwhile one of the rescuers was hailed a hero as it was revealed he dug for days with his bare hands.

Meanwhile, in another tragedy, a six-year-old died after falling down a well in Afghanistan.

Little Haider became stuck in the well in the village of Shokak after falling off a road.

Rescuers had managed to pull Haider out after four days, but he was irresponsive.

While the little boy was breathing when he was rescued, he died as he was carried to a helicopter dispatched to take him to the hospital.

In 2019, a one-year-old boy was miraculously rescued after being trapped for 48 hours in a 6ft deep well in northwest India.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WTRMK_0g7qMIJl00
Little Shivan was heard crying and screaming as he became stuck down the well Credit: Jam Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L2ymq_0g7qMIJl00
The little boy was taken away to hospital after he was pulled out of the well Credit: Jam Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EcPPg_0g7qMIJl00
Shivan and his family were reunited in hospital Credit: Jam Press

