Rude café customer who allegedly threw hot coffee into a barista's face when he refused to accept his $5 note to pay for a female patron's order hands himself into police

An irate café customer who allegedly threw hot coffee into a barista's face has been charged with assault.

The man, 31, attended Granville Police Station in Sydney's west on Friday after a public appeal via social media following the alleged incident.

He was later issued a court attendance notice for common assault and will face Parramatta Local Court on July 26.

On Thursday, police were called to the café in the carpark of a supermarket on Oak Street in Rosehill.

The accused had offered to pay for an unknown woman's coffee but when she declined the offer, he persisted and tried to give the barista money for her drink.

When the barista, 27, said he wouldn't charge the man for the extra coffee, the man allegedly tossed the drinks straight onto his face.

The staff member, who was soaking wet, didn't require medical treatment.

He was told to go home but instead chose to stay and finish his shift after his wife brought him a pair of dry clothes to change into.

Horrifying footage of the alleged assault was shared onto the café's Instagram account by owner Lilly.

She said the staff member who was allegedly hit with the coffee had been at the store since opening three years ago and was 'loved and adored by everyone.'