Public Safety

Rude café customer who allegedly threw hot coffee into a barista's face when he refused to accept his $5 note to pay for a female patron's order hands himself into police

By Andrew Prentice
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

An irate café customer who allegedly threw hot coffee into a barista's face has been charged with assault.

The man, 31, attended Granville Police Station in Sydney's west on Friday after a public appeal via social media following the alleged incident.

He was later issued a court attendance notice for common assault and will face Parramatta Local Court on July 26.

On Thursday, police were called to the café in the carpark of a supermarket on Oak Street in Rosehill.

A customer allegedly threw hot coffee at a barista at the Soul Bowl café in Sydney's west on Thursday morning - he has since been charged with assault
Store owner Lilly (pictured) said her staff member was on the verge of tears when she arrived at the scene after the alleged incident on Thursday

The accused had offered to pay for an unknown woman's coffee but when she declined the offer, he persisted and tried to give the barista money for her drink.

When the barista, 27, said he wouldn't charge the man for the extra coffee, the man allegedly tossed the drinks straight onto his face.

The staff member, who was soaking wet, didn't require medical treatment.

He was told to go home but instead chose to stay and finish his shift after his wife brought him a pair of dry clothes to change into.

Horrifying footage of the alleged assault was shared onto the café's Instagram account by owner Lilly.

She said the staff member who was allegedly hit with the coffee had been at the store since opening three years ago and was 'loved and adored by everyone.'

The man had tried to pay for the coffee of another woman but when she declined and the barista didn't take the money, he allegedly doused him with coffee

AD Johnson
4d ago

What is wrong with people these days, throwing things in and on other people. Spitting on people. How about keeping one's hands to yourselves and minding your business.

jeff pickner
4d ago

if the lady doesn't want you to pay for her coffee say no problem and WALK AWAY,I do kind things for everyone male and female ,I don't care but if someone doesn't want the kind gesture WALK AWAY, it's not difficult, it's RESPECT, respect for the wan,that barista, and yourself

I Am Telling You The Truth
4d ago

You can't force anyone to except a gift, especially when you are a stranger. That woman didn't know what strings were attached to that gift.

