ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Victoria Beckham, 48, displays her flawless complexion as she dons a bathrobe for a make-up demonstration

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Victoria Beckham displayed her flawless complexion as she plugged the latest addition to her make-up range in a Friday Instagram post.

The fashion designer, 48, gushed over the £36 Reflect Highlighter Stick, which she applied to her visage in a demonstration video.

Wearing a white bathrobe while tying her chocolate tresses back with a pair of clips, she claimed the make-up 'gave the illusion' of fuller lips and a stronger cheekbone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mfPtm_0g7qDTX300
Beauty: Victoria Beckham displayed her flawless complexion as she plugged the latest addition to her make-up range in a Friday Instagram post

She began: 'Ok, so what I love about Reflect is how it does not disrupt foundation that I have on.

'So I have foundation on my skin and what I'm doing now is adding some shine to the upper part of my cheekbone.

'I'm also putting it here underneath my brow and a little bit down my nose and then some on my cupid bow which really does help give the illusion of a fuller, more plump lip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxHs1_0g7qDTX300
Looking good: The fashion designer, 48, gushed over the £36 Reflect Highlighter Stick, which she applied to her visage in a demonstration video

'This is an amazing product, it's super shiny, you can really layer it up and, like I said, it doesn't disrupt the foundation.

'There's nothing worse than when you get a big gap in the make-up where you've put something on top.

'It's really light, it's not sticky but it's very dramatic as well. It's really beautiful. I'm using it to almost contour my nose as well because if I put a shine down the centre of my nose it does make it look longer. It's an amazing product.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EhpmE_0g7qDTX300
It works! Wearing a white bathrobe while tying her chocolate tresses back with a pair of clips, she claimed the make-up 'gave the illusion' of fuller lips and a stronger cheekbone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CsNPR_0g7qDTX300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451SYD_0g7qDTX300
Impressive: She began: 'Ok, so what I love about Reflect is how it does not disrupt foundation that I have on'

In her caption, the former Spice Girl wrote: 'For a luminous look, I love to apply Reflect to the high points of my face; cheekbones, brow bones, cupids bow, and a little bit down the centre of the nose for a more contoured look.

'It really gives the most lit-from-within glow to the skin! I love it! (hair clips not included [laughing emoji]) x VB.'

Having changed into a classic white shirt, Victoria told fans how they could recreate her look, as she revealed the make-up she had applied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UANYn_0g7qDTX300
Outfit switch: Having changed into a classic white shirt, Victoria told fans how they could recreate her look, as she revealed the make-up she had applied

The Wannabe hitmaker said: 'So I've got my Reflect on, if you can see. I've got my signature eye palette Eye Brick. I've got Ash Kajal eyeliner.

'Lashings and lashings of my Future Lash mascara, Number Two Lip Definer and lots and lots of lots of Posh Gloss in Ice. Ready to go.'

She launched her self-titled fashion label in 2008 and began selling make-up products in 2019 with Victoria Beckham Beauty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VNQiG_0g7qDTX300
Stunning: The Wannabe hitmaker said: 'So I've got my Reflect on, if you can see. I've got my signature eye palette Eye Brick. I've got Ash Kajal eyeliner' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JyO24_0g7qDTX300
In her element: In her caption, the former Spice Girl wrote: 'For a luminous look, I love to apply Reflect to the high points of my face'

Comments / 13

Related
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Beckham
OK! Magazine

Who Is That? Madonna Looks Unrecognizable As She Poses With Celeb Pals At Britney Spears' Wedding

Is that Madonna? The "Material Girl" singer looked unrecognizable as she partied the night away with celebrity pals at Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari. In an Instagram snap posted by Donatella Versace, the superstar posed alongside the designer, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, and Maria Menounos. In the photo, Madonna's face did not move an inch beneath her large black shades. Fans took to the comment section to voice their concern over Madonna's stoic features, as one noted, "What happened to madonnas face? is she using the sunglasses to hide all the work she's had done," while another...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Stone pulls out all the stops with jaw-dropping rebellious red dress at Cannes Film Festival

Sharon Stone rocked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival as she attended the Elvis premiere on Wednesday evening. In a gentle nod to "The King of Rock and Roll", the 64-year-old actress arrived wearing a figure-hugging, garnet-red dress embellished with statement jewels. She teamed her look with a matching red Dolce & Gabbana heart clutch, oversized aviator sunglasses, and strappy red heels.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bathrobe#Make Up#Complexion#Reflect#Spice Girl
OK! Magazine

Baring It All! Fans Go Wild Over Britney Spears' Risqué Photoshop Fail

Britney Spears confused fans with her latest nude snap. The pop sensation, 40, took to Instagram on Thursday, May 19, to share one of her infamous naked photos while showing off her stunning figure. However, fans noticed something was off about the picture. "GOOD my ass MURICA 💋 🍑 !!!" Spears captioned the x-rated snap of herself opening a slightly curved door while staring into the camera. BRITNEY SPEARS PERFORMS HEARTBREAKING DANCE TO 'HALO' AFTER LOSING MIRACLE BABY"The door is bent?" one confused fan wrote about the seemingly altered snap while another jokingly added, "I love your curvy door 😂."...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video

In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Why Sarah Ferguson doesn't class Prince Andrew's mansion as 'home'

The Queen's son Prince Andrew still lives with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, but here's why she doesn't class it as her home…. In an interview with The Telegraph, the Duchess of York made the candid confession that she would never class her £30million residence Royal Lodge as her "home". "When I’m in the UK I’m lucky enough to stay at Royal Lodge. I wouldn’t call it my home as that would be presumptuous," she said.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Jessica Simpson's Mini-Me Maxwell Drew Is Growing Up So Fast! See Her Daughter's Funky Style

Jessica Simpson's 10-year-old daughter, Maxwell Drew, has clearly inherited a passion for fashion!The other day, the singer-actress, 41, posted a photo of her eldest child clad in an oversized Wu-Tang tee and a pair of rectangle rose-framed sunglasses, but the real showstopper was her hair, as her two braids featured a bright aqua hue."Shades of blue #MAXIDREW," the bubbly blonde captioned the snap."Beautiful girl ❤️," commented Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga, while Kim Kardashian left a flew blue heart emojis on the post. Speaking of Kardashian, Maxwell's eclectic look was somewhat reminiscent of something the reality star's...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Britney Spears wears custom Versace wedding dress to marry Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is a Versace bride. The pop princess said “I do” to fiancé Sam Asghari Thursday at the couple’s home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., and walked down the aisle in a custom creation by Donatella Versace — with the designer herself among the guests in attendance. The “Toxic” hitmaker’s gown took over 700 hours to make, according to the label’s press release, and featured a sleek portrait neckline, corseted bodice, high slit and pearl buttons down the back, along with an almost 10-foot train. Spears, 40, paired the dress with a nearly 15-foot-long white satin-edged veil, pearl-beaded fingerless tulle gloves, white satin pumps...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

409K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy