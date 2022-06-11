ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Gerard Pique's Barcelona future is 'in doubt' as cash-strapped club bid to reduce wage bill to sign Robert Lewandowski - with Spanish giants also concerned he is 'always at the centre of controversy' in wake of split with Shakira after 11-year relationship

By Michael Rudling For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Barcelona are considering Gerard Pique's position at the club as they look to ease the wage bill and allow further transfers.

This comes after LaLiga president Javier Tebas told Marca the Catalan club 'cannot sign Lewandowski' in their financial current state.

Pique is reportedly among the highest earners at Barcelona, with Diario AS claiming he makes over £16million per season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cziZW_0g7qD9D000
Central defender Gerard Pique is 'among the highest paid players' at Barcelona despite his age

The 35-year-old has won 21 major trophies in 14 years with Barca as well as a World Cup and European Championship with Spain.

His powers have dwindled slightly in recent years as injuries have limited his playtime. He has played in just over half of Barcelona's league games across the past two seasons.

According to Diario AS, Barcelona 'do not know' how to deal with the defender given his status as a club legend and popularity with fans, but his high wages, injury problems and tendency to be 'at the centre of controversies' make him an ideal candidate to be axed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RHM2B_0g7qD9D000
Barca have been linked with Robert Lewandowski but cannot sign him without selling players

Pique has made headlines this month for his high-profile split with long-term girlfriend Shakira after 11 years amid rumours of infidelity.

The Colombian singer, 45, confirmed that she is no longer with her footballer beau, 35, following an 11-year relationship and two children together.

Shakira's statement read: 'We regret to confirm that we are parting ways.

'For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HOI7H_0g7qD9D000
Singer Shakira (right) confirmed that she is no longer with Pique (left) after 11-year relationship

In the past few years, he has also been embroiled in a spat over the leadership of the Spanish FA and fined nearly £8,000 for abusing police after receiving a parking ticket.

Barcelona's current financial situation means they must sell players before they can register new signings. Despite this, the club is currently heavily linked with Bernardo Silva and Robert Lewandowski.

If the club is to compete with rivals Real Madrid again, they may have to sacrifice players like Pique for the good of the team.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Shakira Breaks up With Boyfriend of 11 Years Amidst Cheating Rumors

Shakira has put rumors to rest, confirming her split from Spanish soccer star Gerard Pique in a statement on Saturday. It is the latest life twist to affect the global superstar and soccer standout, with Shakira also facing her own legal issues and had to accompany her father to the hospital after he took a nasty spill.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Shakira and Gerard Piqué Break Up After 11 Years Together

Watch: Shakira Attacked by Wild Boars While Visiting Park With Son. Shakira and Gerard Piqué have called timeout on their relationship. After 11 years together, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer and the soccer player have announced their split. "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways," they said in a joint statement via Reuters on June 4. "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Saturday's Shakira News

Pop icon Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique are breaking up after 12 years together. The celebrity couple announced the shocking news in a joint statement. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," they said. "For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Javier Tebas
Person
Robert Lewandowski
ohmymag.co.uk

Spanish media claims Gerard Piqué has been caught cheating on Shakira

World-famous singer Shakira has delivered many unforgettable hits during her career, her joyous personality is always reflected in her songs. Her professional life is booming with success but is her personal life the same as well? Apparently not as it seems Shakira and her partner Gerard Piqué are having trouble in their relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
Daily Mail

US tourist has his £685,000 Black Caviar Bang Hublot watch featuring hundreds of precision-cut black diamonds snatched from his wrist outside five-star Barcelona hotel

Police are hunting four men after a wealthy US tourist was mugged for his £685,000 watch outside his five-star hotel in Barcelona. The American told police the timepiece was snatched off his wrist just after 2pm on Tuesday near the five-star Mercer Hotel where he is believed to have been staying.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Real Madrid#Spanish#Catalan#European#Colombian
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal and his wife Mery expect first child!

According to the Spanish magazine Hola, Rafael Nadal and his wife Mery Perello are expecting their first child. Mery's recent pictures from their vacation on a yacht confirm the rumor, although the couple is yet to make the news public. Rafa and Mery have been together since they were teenagers,...
CELEBRITIES
SPORTbible

Liverpool Make Shock Move For £60 Million Premier League Star

Liverpool have submitted an offer in the region of £60 million for Leeds United winger Raphinha, according to reports coming out of Spain. However, Raphinha’s representatives, led by former Chelsea midfielder Deco, have decided to reject every offer coming their way as they wait for the playmaker’s preferred suitors to make a move. These preferred suitors are Barcelona, who are understood to hold long-term interest in the 25-year-old. The star has thus rejected a move to Anfield at this point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Robert Lewandowski 'rejects PSG and signs £9m, £175,000-a-week contract with Barcelona but must wait for the club to offload players from their wage bill before he can sign, with key meeting set for this Thursday'

Robert Lewandowski has rejected Paris Saint-Germain and agreed a deal with Barcelona, according to reports in Spain. The superstar striker announced his desire to leave Bayern Munich this summer, with the Spanish giants leading the race to sign him. And Mundo Deportivo report the Pole has signed a three-year contract...
SOCCER
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic was interested in me', says ATP player

Novak Djokovic is about to lose the leadership of the ATP ranking again. At the beginning of the year, the Serbian tennis player had to give up number one to Daniil Medvedev. Thanks to the final of the Australian Open, the Russian was able to take first place for the first time in his career.
TENNIS
ohmymag.co.uk

Shakira addresses hospitalisation rumours amidst separation from Gerard Piqué

Singer Shakira seems to be going through a hard time lately. The separation from her footballer ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué amidst cheating rumours is no secret. However, her fans were left extremely concerned when she was spotted near an ambulance with her, now, ex-boyfriend. Rumours of a suspected anxiety attack floated around. However, she soon cleared the air about these speculations.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

409K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy