Delta Goodrem says it's a 'dream come true' as she opens for the Backstreet Boys at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles

Delta Goodrem recently celebrated one of her personal career milestones by opening for the Backstreet Boys.

The songstress joined the band on the two-month US leg of their DNA World Tour.

'Backstreet Boys are an iconic band and I have been a fan of theirs since the beginning,' the 37-year-old songstress told the Daily Telegraph.

'To now be on their DNA Tour in the US is a dream come true and to play at the legendary Hollywood Bowl was truly magical,' she added.

Delta performed many of her iconic hits during her opening set, including Lost Without You, Wings, and some of her more recent singles, like Billionaire.

The Aussie pop star, 37, proudly announced on Tuesday that she was about to perform at the famous Hollywood Bowl amphitheatre in Los Angeles.

Delta, who has made several attempts to break America in the past, posed for a gallery of Instagram snaps outside the iconic venue underneath a 'SOLD OUT' sign.

'Ah just casually walking past... okay not really, I screamed and scared the entire car when I first saw it!' she captioned her post.

She went on to thank her boyfriend and musical collaborator Matthew Copley, as well as her crew, who shared the incredible moment with her.

'So grateful doing what I love with my love @matthew.copley and my crew who make it all the more special,' she wrote.

'LETS DO THIS!!! Thankful to be here with the iconic Backstreet Boys.'

Before jetting off to the USA, Delta recently wrapped up her Bridge Over Troubled Dreams tour in Australia.

Meanwhile, the Backstreet Boys will be bringing their DNA World Tour to Australia in February 2023 after postponing it twice due to the Covid pandemic.