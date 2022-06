El Paso police have a few photos they’d like for you to check out and see if you recognize anyone. Yes, the baby was INSIDE the stroller when the heist went down. The report doesn’t specify what kind of ammunition the couple stole but police say they suspect the same couple pulled a similar theft in November at the same store, the Cabela’s at West Towne Marketplace in west El Paso. The thieves took $129 in ammunition and $1,600 in other merchandise in the incident.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO