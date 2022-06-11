ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle and Tottenham 'enquire about Roma centre-back Roger Ibanez' with both sides 'ready to offer £30m' for Jose Mourinho's highly-rated Brazilian defender

By James Cohen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Newcastle and Tottenham have enquired over the availability of Roma defender Roger Ibanez ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Calciomercato.

The highly-rated Brazilian has caught the eye of the two Premier League sides after his impressive performances in Serie A and the Europa Conference League for Jose Mourinho's team.

With both outfits looking to bolster their defensive quality ahead of the 2022/23 season, Ibanez has emerged as a prime target for the English clubs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLAIU_0g7puhKn00
Tottenham and Newcastle are prepared to bid £30m for Roma defender Roger Ibanez

It's understood that the two clubs have asked Roma over the player's availability, with both sides prepared to make an offer in the region of £30m - despite the defender's release clause standing at £80m.

The 23-year-old was ever present in Mourinho's Roma side last season - making 51 appearances in all competitions as his team won the Europa Conference League and secured a sixth placed league finish.

Both Spurs and Newcastle have been scouting the Italian market for potential transfer targets - with Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni and Torino's Gleison Bremer also making the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f2ptm_0g7puhKn00
The 23-year-old defender celebrates after winning the Europa Conference League 

Antonio Conte's desire to get his business done early into the window has been made apparent - with Spurs already announcing the signings of Fraser Forster and Ivan Perisic.

Inter's Bastoni had been a key target for the Tottenham boss, but the player's agent shut down rumours over a move after telling reporters his client 'will certainly remain' in Italy.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle are preparing for their first summer window under their new ownership - who've already shown their intent in the transfer market by signing Matt Targett to a permanent deal this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CDBJF_0g7puhKn00
Newcastle have already finalised a permanent deal for Aston Villa full-back Matt Targett 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'to rival Manchester United in the race to sign sign Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries' with Thomas Tuchel's side 'set to make a £21m bid' to bring the full-back to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are reportedly set to join Manchester United in the race to sign Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries this summer. La Gazetta dello Sport have reported that Thomas Tuchel's side have expressed an interest in the 26-year-old and could make a £21million bid. The report goes on to add...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Former Derby chairman Andy Appleby officially tables bid to buy the crisis-ridden club after Chris Kirchner's withdrawal plunged the future of the Rams into doubt - and sparked fears they may be unable to start the League One campaign

Former Derby County chairman Andy Appleby has officially launched a bid to take over the club and save it from liquidation after Chris Kirchner's withdrawal plunged the future of the League One side into doubt. Appleby is fronting a consortium, General Sports Worldwide, that wants to buy Derby. GSW are...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

England suffered their worst home loss since 1928 in the 4-0 drubbing by Hungary... so, where does the Molineux shambles rank in the Three Lions' 10 most embarrassing defeats of ALL-TIME?

England suffered another major setback in their Nations League group and preparation for the World Cup with an embarrassing 4-0 defeat by Hungary on Tuesday. Two goals from Rolland Sallai and further strikes from Zsolt Nagy and Daniel Gazdag at Molineux on Tuesday evening saw England lose a home match by four or more goals for the first time since March 1928.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Bastoni
Person
Gleison Bremer
Person
Fraser Forster
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Antonio Conte
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Benfica will only receive £47m of Liverpool's £64m initial fee for Darwin Nunez with his two former clubs and agents due a whopping £17m... but Portuguese giants could earn £21m in add-ons - including £4m when he plays 10 times!

Benfica have announced the specifics of Liverpool's lucrative deal for Darwin Nunez - with the Portuguese giants only set to bring in £47million of the initial £64m up-front fee. Nunez will earn around £140,000-a-week at Anfield after putting pen to paper on a six-year deal, and a number...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

New Zealand suffer more Covid agony as Michael Bracewell is forced into isolation but Black Caps captain Kane Williamson is set to return to the fold after completing isolation period

New Zealand’s Covid curse has struck again with Trent Bridge debutant Michael Bracewell forced into five days of isolation ahead of next week’s Test series finale in Leeds. Kane Williamson, the Black Caps captain, was forced to watch from his hotel room as England completed an astonishing five-wicket...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Kalvin Phillips 'ready to swap Leeds for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola targets the England international'... with Premier League champions confident of securing £50m deal for prized midfielder despite Man United interest

Manchester City are reportedly confident in signing Kalvin Phillips from Leeds this summer with Etihad chiefs supposedly confident that the midfielder will push through a deal to leave his boyhood club. The Premier League champions are wasting no time in the transfer market after their recent acquisition of Erling Haaland...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England squad give Gareth Southgate their unequivocal backing and feel criticism after dismal summer should be levelled at THEM instead of their manager

Gareth Southgate has the unequivocal backing of his squad - who believe they should be taking the rap for England's dismal summer. The national team boss also has the Football Association's full support ahead of the World Cup despite a hugely disappointing set of results and performances from June's Nations League fixtures.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enquire#Centre Back#Tottenham#Brazilian#Roma#Calciomercato#Serie A#English#Italian
Daily Mail

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe calls on UK Athletics to ditch West Ham talks over £15m deal to leave the London Stadium... as two-time Olympic champion says it would be 'bizarre' not to have a world-class venue for track and field in the capital

Sebastian Coe has stressed it would be ‘bizarre’ for track and field to lose its foothold in London as UK Athletics deliberate over cashing in on their right to use the London Stadium. Under the terms of a 50-year agreement signed in 2013, UKA have access to the...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Southampton set to sign Manchester City and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu in a deal worth £15m... and the Premier League champions have included a significant buy-back clause

Southampton hope to finalise the signing of Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu in the next 48 hours. Ireland international Bazunu is on the verge of completing his move to St Mary's after the two clubs agreed a deal worth an initial £12m, potentially rising to £15m with add-ons.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Vinicius Jr 'is close to agreeing a massive new deal at Real Madrid that will see his wages more than double to £8.6m per year' as Los Blancos look to fend off the likes of PSG and Newcastle with 'anti-state-club release clause worth £870m'

Real Madrid are reportedly set to offer star Vinicius Junior a huge new contract featuring a 'anti-state clause' to thwart mega-money clubs. The 21-year-old enjoyed an impressive season for Carlo Ancelotti's side, playing a pivotal role as they became Champions League champions for the 14th time, netting the only goal of the final against Liverpool.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Arsenal will return to pre-season training in less than two weeks with their first friendly taking place before their Big Six rivals' summer clashes as Mikel Arteta begins preparations for another shot at top four

Arsenal will reportedly report for pre-season training in less than two weeks ahead of their first game of the summer in Germany. Mikel Arteta appears keen to get his squad back to London Colney to begin preparations for the 2022-23 season. The Gunners will plot another shot at securing Champions...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Daily Mail

Premiership Rugby reinforces its salary-cap system in bid to prevent further Saracens-style controversies with the limit reduced to £5m, before going back up to £6.4m in 2024-25

As Saracens seek to complete a recovery from their salary cap-related fall from grace by winning another title, Premiership Rugby have expressed hope that the reinforced system will prevent similar controversies in future. On Saturday at Twickenham, the north London club who were banished from the top flight for past...
NFL
Daily Mail

Premier League tightens rules over match postponements for player unavailability - after January's north London derby fiasco - with games only being called off next season in 'truly exceptional' circumstances

The Premier League has stated match postponements for player unavailability will only be granted in 'truly exceptional' circumstances from next season. From the start of the 2022-23 campaign, clubs will also need to prove they have 'taken all reasonable steps' to mitigate any issues to have a game rearranged. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

France are winless in four for the first time in SIX YEARS after loss to Croatia ended their hopes of retaining Nations League... Les Bleus are 'EXHAUSTED' and a talented squad is 'lacking character'

You would not think this was a team that were the reigning Nations League champions. After a flat performance in their 1-0 home loss to Croatia, France already can't defend their title and may yet be relegated from their group. Les Bleus will be feeling pretty blue themselves. They're at...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Kevin De Bruyne's 'glorified friendlies' moan is proved right, Frenkie de Jong pushes his price tag up and Erling Haaland leaves Manchester City fans hungry for more... 10 things we learned from the Nations League

Thirteen chaotic days of Nations League action are over and Europe's elite can finally jet off on their summer holidays. With most countries playing four games in a tightly-packed, non-stop schedule, there was plenty to learn about each nation and their squads. We know it was a wretched camp for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It can't always be equal... you've got to park your ego sometimes': New England white-ball coach Matthew Mott is confident he can form successful partnership with Test coach Brendon McCullum

England's new white-ball coach Matthew Mott has insisted he and Brendon McCullum can make a success of the split-coaching set-up as he prepares for his first one-day assignment in Holland. It is the first time England have separated the roles since late 2012, when Ashley Giles took charge of the...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

UEFA plot money-spinning new mini tournament in USA to promote the Champions League, featuring previous winner and three other major clubs despite fixture congestion fears

UEFA are reportedly planning a brand new money-spinning mini tournament in the United States featuring the winner of the Champions League. As it stands, European football's governing body have nothing set in stone but are plotting to hold the competition in the USA. According to L'Equipe, UEFA want to have...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

409K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy