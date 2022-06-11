ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nat Fyfe kicks a crucial goal after 321 days out of AFL action due to horror injury run as Andrew Brayshaw drives Dockers to narrow win over never-say-die Hawks

By Justin Chadwick
 4 days ago

Nat Fyfe marked his long-awaited comeback to the AFL by kicking a decisive goal - and more importantly, getting through the match unscathed - as Fremantle just shaded a brave Hawthorn side on Saturday.

The two-time Brownlow winner finally made it back to first grade after a horror run with injury kept him out of the game for more than 10 months, and helped the Dockers finally start to open a decent gap on the Hawks late in the third quarter.

Fyfe had a bit of luck as two Hawthorn defenders made a better play on a long kick to the goal square from Luke Ryan, but couldn't take the mark.

The three-time All Australian just had to tap the ball down and soccer it off the ground from point-blank range to put his side up 12.8 (80) to 10.7 (67).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49pte0_0g7puEvq00
Fyfe played in the middle and spent good stretches in the forward line during his first AFL game in more than 10 months
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wYu8N_0g7puEvq00
The dual Brownlow winner had every Dockers fan in the country sighing with relief when he made it off the field unscathed

But while Fyfe was the drawcard it was Andrew Brayshaw who ended up being the hero in the 13-point win at Perth's Optus Stadium.

Brayshaw tallied 37 disposals, seven tackles, and he kicked the match-sealing goal with five minutes remaining to help the Dockers secure the 14.11 (95) to 12.10 (82) victory on Saturday.

Fyfe started in the middle of the ground in his first AFL match for more than 10 months, but he also spent significant stints up forward.

The two-time Brownlow medallist finished with 21 disposals, five clearances, and 1.2 in a promising display.

Brennan Cox, Hayden Young, and Luke Ryan combined for 32 marks in defence as the Dockers improved their record to 10-3 to move to equal top of the table with Melbourne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17m8Ap_0g7puEvq00
Andrew Brayshaw was enormous for the Dockers, racking up 37 disposals and kicking a stunning major that sealed the result in the fourth quarter

Jaeger O'Meara finished with a team-high 30 disposals and nine clearances for the Hawks, while James Sicily (nine marks) was a rock in defence.

Dockers defender Blake Acres was in tears on the bench after appearing to tear his right hamstring in the final quarter.

Hawthorn's Sam Frost, who was playing as a forward, was also subbed off in the last term with a knee injury.

The Dockers booted the opening two goals of the match, but Hawthorn worked their way into the contest and made the most of their chances in attack.

The Hawks nailed four long-range set shots to go with Chad Wingard's late major from point-blank range to take a three-point lead into quarter time.

Fyfe had the chance to produce a memorable highlight late in the second quarter when he collected the ball in the pocket, but his dribble kick was never on track and went through for a behind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ppgE_0g7puEvq00
The Dockers struggled to contain Hawthorn's Jaeger O'Meara (pictured being held by two Fremantle players)

Hawthorn's 10-point halftime lead was set up by their 32-21 advantage in inside 50s, with their forward-half pressure proving crucial.

Griffin Logue's efforts in making a contest up forward set up two goals to Dockers goalsneak Michael Walters early in the third quarter.

Fyfe bobbed up later in the term, sending the 39,428 crowd wild when he took a strong contested mark on the lead.

Although his shot sailed just wide, he got his first goal of the match a minute later with a volley from the goal line.

Fremantle turned for home with a handy 14-point edge, but the margin was just six when Luke Breust booted his second goal of the match with six minutes remaining.

Brayshaw stood tall when his team needed him most, soccering a ball through from five metres out while holding off his opponent.

The match was expected to test whether Fremantle could overcome their wet weather demons, but the rain stayed away and the contest was played in relatively dry conditions.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Bad boy of tennis Nick Kyrgios has heated argument with umpire over a time-wasting violation after he smashes his racquet in fury at losing the first set before downing World No 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas at ATP 500 Halle Open

Nick Kyrgios was involved in a heated altercation with the umpire over a time violation before composing himself to down World No 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas 5-7 6-2 6-4 and advance to the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 Halle Open on Wednesday. The volatile Australian was given a warning for taking...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Newcastle open talks with Kilmarnock for 17-year-old Charlie McArthur... but Eddie Howe's side scould face competition for the defender from Premier League rivals, including Man City and Liverpool

Newcastle United have stepped up their interest in Kilmarnock youngster Charlie McArthur but face competition from English Premier League rivals. It is understood the Magpies have opened discussions with the Rugby Park side for the 17-year-old in the hope they can strike a deal to bring the defender to St James' Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Trainer John Gosden admits a record-equalling fourth Ascot Gold Cup may be beyond Stradivarius despite winning the Yorkshire Cup for the third time last month

One final glorious day on the stage he has graced for the last five years or a step too far? That is the question with Stradivarius in the Ascot Gold Cup. Even John Gosden, who trains the eight-year-old with son Thady, seems uncertain what to expect as Stradivarius attempts to equal Yeats’s record of four wins in the two-and-a-half-mile marathon.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe calls on UK Athletics to ditch West Ham talks over £15m deal to leave the London Stadium... as two-time Olympic champion says it would be 'bizarre' not to have a world-class venue for track and field in the capital

Sebastian Coe has stressed it would be ‘bizarre’ for track and field to lose its foothold in London as UK Athletics deliberate over cashing in on their right to use the London Stadium. Under the terms of a 50-year agreement signed in 2013, UKA have access to the...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Premiership Rugby reinforces its salary-cap system in bid to prevent further Saracens-style controversies with the limit reduced to £5m, before going back up to £6.4m in 2024-25

As Saracens seek to complete a recovery from their salary cap-related fall from grace by winning another title, Premiership Rugby have expressed hope that the reinforced system will prevent similar controversies in future. On Saturday at Twickenham, the north London club who were banished from the top flight for past...
NFL
Daily Mail

Premier League tightens rules over match postponements for player unavailability - after January's north London derby fiasco - with games only being called off next season in 'truly exceptional' circumstances

The Premier League has stated match postponements for player unavailability will only be granted in 'truly exceptional' circumstances from next season. From the start of the 2022-23 campaign, clubs will also need to prove they have 'taken all reasonable steps' to mitigate any issues to have a game rearranged. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It can't always be equal... you've got to park your ego sometimes': New England white-ball coach Matthew Mott is confident he can form successful partnership with Test coach Brendon McCullum

England's new white-ball coach Matthew Mott has insisted he and Brendon McCullum can make a success of the split-coaching set-up as he prepares for his first one-day assignment in Holland. It is the first time England have separated the roles since late 2012, when Ashley Giles took charge of the...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Katie Boulter beats former world No 4 Caroline Garcia to reach the last eight of the Birmingham Classic as she rediscovers her form and fitness with Wimbledon fast approaching

Katie Boulter has endured virtually a full house of injuries, but has rediscovered her form and fitness just as Wimbledon is approaching. The 25-year-old from Leicestershire scored a second excellent win at the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham to make the quarter-finals, beating France’s former world No 4 Caroline Garcia 7-6, 6-1.
TENNIS
