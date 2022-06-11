ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I ordered a McDonald’s but was stunned when I realised it had ruined someone’s proposal – I’ve never felt so guilty

By Lydia Hawken
 4 days ago
EVEN though those really elaborate Instagram proposals look really romantic, let's be honest - there's a LOT of things that can go wrong... other than just the prospect of your other half saying no.

So when this man decided to pop the question, he decided to go simple and do it over a McDonald's takeaway.

A delivery driver accidentally messed up the bloke's romantic McDonald's proposal Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

But despite thinking this safe option would go off without a hitch, it all went pearshaped for the hopeful groom when his delivery driver messed up his plans.

Earlier this month, a Reddit user shared a photo of the order which had arrived at his home.

Along with a McChicken sandwich and two soft drinks, the order had come with a scrap of paper reading: "Will you marry me Kim?"

They wrote: "So I ordered McDonalds via DoorDash and found this in the bag.

"Not only did the DoorDash driver get my order wrong, but I think he messed up some poor dude’s plans."

But while the Reddit user couldn't have felt worse about the mishap, other members of the forum made light of the situation.

One replied: "Usually the McDonald's comes the night after the wedding..."

Another joked: "Is it normal in Canada to propose via McDonald's delivery on a ripped out piece of scrap paper written on with a sharpie?!"

Jumping to the groom's defence, a third wrote: "To be fair, some people don't really want or need a huge fancy proposal.

"Sure McDonald's is a weird choice, but if it's what suits their relationship!"

Meanwhile, a fourth replied: "This might be mildly infuriating for you, but this has to be unbelievably infuriating for whoever is asking Kim to marry them!"

I hate how my sister looks so I’ve ordered her to wear make-up & dye her hair for my wedding – I don’t care, it’s my day

A BRIDE has divided opinion after revealing she demanded that her sister wear make-up and dye her hair for her wedding day - because she hates the way she looks. The woman took to Reddit to open up about the situation, admitting she's keen for her sibling to be one of her bridesmaids, but only if she changes her "alternative" style for the September nuptials.
Former Walmart worker shares store secret

Every day, millions of Americans across the country shop at Walmart. Some people even state that this is their favorite place when it comes to grocery shopping. However, not so many people know about the store's policy.
Gross Things You Should Know About KFC

Though it ranks as one of the most popular fast food brands in the world, KFC has had its share of gross moments. It's a well-documented legacy, in fact. There are bound to be some nasty happenings from time to time when you operate over 25,000 locations worldwide. None of the various scandals KFC has experienced throughout their decades on the dining scene has permanently marred its reputation, though some have made a memorable impression. Parent company Yum! has also taken plenty of hits from its other companies, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut. If you're going to serve fast food to millions of people all around the globe, things are bound to get a little disgusting from time to time.
A Black couple who retired early says there's a 'Black tax' on common wealth-building strategies

Kiersten and Julien Saunders left their corporate jobs before they turned 40. They joined the Financial Independence/Retire Early (FIRE) community. However, the couple didn't feel like the wealth-building strategies they learned accounted for their lived experience. This article is part of the "Re/Thinking Re/Tirement" series focused on inspiring financial planning...
Rich couple married for just five months with no children spent 18 months running up lawyers' bills of £1.2m in fight over money says judge as he orders man to pay musician wife £750,000 (but lets him keep the Steinway piano)

A rich couple at the centre of a bitter battle to end their five month marriage have run up a legal bill of more than £1million, a judge revealed today. The couple, both in their 50s and from London, married and seperated in 2020 - sparking an 18-month High Court divorce fight.
