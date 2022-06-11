ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant Anderson enjoys dream NRL debut as Storm newcomer's double helps Melbourne win thriller over Roosters

By Australian Associated Press
 4 days ago

Grant Anderson enjoyed a dream NRL debut, grabbing a double as Melbourne defeated the Sydney Roosters 26-18 in a thriller at the SCG.

Drafted into the team as a replacement for the injured Xavier Coates, the 22-year-old wasted no time to announce his arrival on the big stage, crossing after just 14 minutes.

Ten metres out from the Roosters' try line, the Storm swept right with Felise Kaufusi picking up a pass that had almost hit the ground without breaking stride, before feeding Anderson in space.

Grant Anderson scored twice on his NRL debut as Melbourne beat the Roosters 26-18

The Melbourne centre duly accepted Kaufusi's gift, breezing unchallenged through a gap for his first NRL try and restore parity after the Roosters had taken an early lead through Joseph Suaalii's try.

Up until last week, Anderson had played for the Sunshine Coast Falcons - the Storm's feeder club - this season and his performance will hearten Storm coach Craig Bellamy after news Origin star Coates would miss the next eight weeks.

Anderson crossed again midway through the second half to put Melbourne 22-16 ahead, before Kaufusi's try seven minutes from the siren sealed the two points.

The win improved Melbourne's record to 10-3 for the season and consolidated their second spot behind Penrith, while the Roosters slipped to eighth with seven wins and seven losses.

The 22-year-old crossed for his first NRL try after just 14 minutes at the SCG on Saturday
Grant was a late inclusion in the team following Xavier Coates' injury on Wednesday night

But it will be the loss of playmaker Luke Keary that leaves Chooks coach Trent Robinson concerned.

Keary, who has had longstanding concussion issues, did not return to the field after being taken off for a HIA in the 30th minute in front of 12, 295 fans at the SCG

Halves partner Sam Walker was also sent for assessment after a nasty collision with Kaufusi, but was able to play on.

Attempting to bring down Storm flyer Nick Meaney, Keary fell to the ground and copped the knee of teammate Joey Manu in the back of the head.

The Roosters fell to eighth on the NRL ladder following their loss against Melbourne 
Worryingly for the Chooks, Luke Keary did not return after being taken off for an HIA
Joseph Suaalii impressed again for the Roosters, scoring their opener, having one try held up, and pulling off two try-saving tackles in the first half

After five head knocks across the 2018 and 2019 seasons, the Roosters playmaker was sent to see a specialist and given time five weeks away from the game.

The 30-year-old missed the majority of the 2021 season with an ACL injury and this incident was his first head knock since the 2019 campaign.

The latest concussion concern could not come at a worst time for the Roosters with games against Parramatta and Penrith in the next fortnight.

Walker, meanwhile, received an ugly elbow to the face from Kaufusi as he attempted to bring the Storm forward to ground.

The Storm improved to 10-2 for the season and consolidated second place on the ladder

Unlike Keary, he did return to the action but Kaufusi's action may draw the attention of the NRL's match review committee.

Kaufusi was given a two-week ban by the NRL for a similar incident involving Parramatta's Ryan Matterson last season.

Despite the loss of their two key playmakers for patches of the game, the Roosters were gallant with Suaalii continuing to impress.

Felise Kaufusi (middle) sealed the win for the Storm with a try seven minutes from time 

The teenager winger scored their opener, had one try held up, and pulled off two try-saving tackles in the first half.

Anderson responded before Walker and Marion Seve traded tries to leave the Roosters with a slender 12-10 lead at the break.

Seve doubled his tally in the second half with Sitili Tupouniua jagging one back for the Chooks.

#Nrl#Rugby League
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

