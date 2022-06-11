ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal and Chelsea transfer blow as Man City ‘want Gabriel Jesus to sign new contract’ and AC Milan join striker hunt

By Etienne Fermie
 4 days ago

MANCHESTER CITY want Gabriel Jesus to pen a new contract, according to reports.

The Brazilian has been strongly linked with an Etihad exit this summer, with Arsenal and Chelsea keen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1njqPD_0g7pdArn00
Gabriel Jesus recently lifted his fourth Premier League title Credit: Getty

But City haven't given up hope of keeping the £50million-rated 25-year-old.

According to 90min, Pep Guardiola's side feel that they have offered Jesus a "very good deal" in a bid to entice him to stay.

Guardiola values the forward highly, having started him in both legs of City's Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

Jesus began 21 of City's Prem games last term, but could see his importance wane following the arrival of Erling Haaland.

The City star's representatives are considering their options, with their client having gathered plenty of interest.

Arsenal are confident that they are in the driving seat to sign Jesus, while Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Tottenham are all being kept in the loop.

AC Milan are claimed to have also joined the race, with Jesus admiring the Italian club dating back to Ronaldo O Fenomeno's time at San Siro.

Jesus may well ask Ronaldo for advice, having revealed that they are close in 2017.

The City striker told the Mail: "We speak a lot and I know now that, if I ever have any doubts or questions, I can ask.

"I’m very proud about that. He was the best player I ever saw."

Jesus made 41 appearances for City in all competitions last term, scoring 13 goals and laying on 12 assists.

He has netted 95 goals in 236 outings since joining from Palmeiras in January 2017.

Jesus will be hoping to spearhead his national team to World Cup glory this winter, as his hero Ronaldo did in 1994 and 2002.

Since joining City, Jesus has won four Premier League titles, an FA Cup and four League Cups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CkFp1_0g7pdArn00
Jesus' admiration for Milan dates back to Ronaldo's time there Credit: AFP

