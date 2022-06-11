ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Masseur, 47, is accused of indecently assaulting two women in their 20s and 30s multiple times during massages - and police fear there are more victims

By Andrew Prentice
 4 days ago

A masseur has been charged after allegedly indecently assaulting two clients at a suburban parlour.

The man, 47, — who works at a massage business at Warnbro in Perth's south — allegedly indecently assaulted two women in separate incidents.

A woman, aged in her 30s, went to the business for a scheduled appointment in October last year, where the male staff member allegedly assaulted her on the massage table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dhOzt_0g7pVKKh00
A male masseur, 47, has been charged after allegedly indecently assaulting two women at a suburban massage parlour in Perth last October and in April this year (stock image)

Another woman, aged in her 20s, also attended the same business location in April.

The accused staff member is said to have allegedly indecently assaulted her on two occasions.

Detectives from Rockingham arrested the man on Friday and he was charged with three counts of unlawful and indecent assault.

He will appear in the Rockingham Magistrates Court on June 17.

Detectives are encouraging anyone who thinks they were also indecently assaulted by the accused man to contact police on 131 444.

Comments / 22

Stan Pelcak Jr.
4d ago

Why did the one woman go back a second time if she was assaulted once before and why didn't she call the police after the 1st assault ??????

Reply(7)
25
John Roder
2d ago

He assaulted her so well the first time she came back for further assault service? You can’t have it both ways, honey.

Reply(1)
4
