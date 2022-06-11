ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women are just discovering why their shirt buttons are on a different side to men – and it’s blowing their minds

By Catrin Picton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=345cmw_0g7pTYW300

HAVE you ever wondered why menswear and womenswear is only slightly different?

Women are just discovering that why their shirt buttons are on a different side to men, and it is blowing some people's minds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25bUkx_0g7pTYW300
Which side is easier for you to have your buttons on? Credit: Getty

The reasons behind the differences go back centuries, to when men fought and women were expected to stay home to raise children.

A Quora thread says that men's shirts button on the right to make duelling easier and quicker to get to their weapon because: "It was more convenient and quicker to use their left hand for unbuttoning,"

Most men held their swords in their right hands, so needed to swiftly open their shirt for duelling and self-protection.

As for why women's shirts button on the left, it's quite possibly because of babies.

Women tend to hold their infants in their left arm, so that their right hand can do other things, another reason why the right arm is often dominant in most people.

Women's shirts were designed to be opened or closed with the only hand that was free - the right hand.

So they were buttoned on the left in order to make breastfeeding easier.

Another theory is that horse riding determined where the buttons were places on women's shirts.

Due to wearing long, heavy skirts, dresses and undergarments as well as 'proper ettiquette' women were expected to ride horses sidesaddle, with both legs on the right side of the horse.

Having buttons on the left stopped the wind getting in to the shirt as they rode.

Some think that the difference in button placement began during the rise of emancipation when women started to wear trousers and other styles borrowed from men instead of their restrictive corsets and girdles.

Button manufacturers put them on the left side of women's clothing as a practical means of distinguishing between men's and women's clothing as cut in the fabric is also different.

An unusual theory posed by The Atlantic comes from when French military and political leader Napoleon Bonaparte was sick of being bullied by women for the way he posed.

Napoleon liked to stick his hand between the buttons of his shirt and women would tease him by copying his pose themselves.

Some think Napoleon could have ordered that women's shirts be buttoned on the opposite side of men's to stop the bullying.

Speaking about modern clothing to Today, founder of women's blouse brand Elizabeth & Clarke, Melanie M. Moore said: "When buttons were invented in the 13th century they were, like most new technology, very expensive."

"Wealthy women back then did not dress themselves — their lady's maid did.

"Since most people were right-handed, this made it easier for someone standing across from you to button your dress."

Ultimately, it comes down to tradition, when people had staff to dress them, as Alex Fisher wrote on Quora: "The buttons and fastenings were arranged to make it easier to close and fasten the garments, which required that men’s garments had the fastenings arrayed on the right, while a lady’s dresser required that they be on the opposite side."

Many people were shocked by the revelation, with one woman saying on Twitter: "I have been blind to the world."

Another said: "I learned something new today."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Li0Cn_0g7pTYW300
Mens shirts button on the right - possibly so they could access their weapon faster Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZaSGE_0g7pTYW300
Napoleon may have been so upset my female copycats, he had their shirts permanently altered Credit: Getty

