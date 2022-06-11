ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Jake Paul next fight CONFIRMED with unbeaten YouTube sensation returning to ring in early August in New York

By Gary Stonehouse
 4 days ago

JAKE PAUL’S return to the boxing ring has been confirmed.

The 25-year-old is set to climb between the ropes on August 6 with Tommy Fury rumoured to be in talks with him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kw88W_0g7pTT6Q00
Jake Paul has confirmed his return to boxing Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ocaaT_0g7pTT6Q00
The Problem Child and Amanda Serrano will be in action at MSG on August 6 Credit: Rex

The YouTube star-turned prizefighter will pull on the gloves again to try and stretch his unbeaten record at Madison Square Garden in New York.

However, the Problem Child’s opponent has still not yet been confirmed.

Paul announced the news on Friday via social media - and his fight will be one of two bumper bouts on the show.

He also confirmed that former eight-division champion Amanda Serrano will also be in action.

But her opponent has also not yet been announced.

That comes after it emerged that her potential rematch against Katie Taylor in Ireland was all but off.

Matchroom chief Eddie Hearn has confirmed that the Puerto Rican fighter doesn't want to fight on the Emerald Isle.

Serrano suffered a split decision loss to the 'Bray Bomber' at MSG in front of reported sellout crowd of 19,187 in April.

Meanwhile, Paul, 25, was due to fight Fury, 23, in December until the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson, 33, pulled out with a broken rib.

Instead, the American knocked out replacement Tyron Woodley, 40, who he initially beat on points in August.

It added to KOs over gamer 'AnEsonGib', ex-NBA player Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37.

Comments / 31

Damion Palmer
2d ago

$20 a retired soccer player with zero boxing experience is his dance partner next lol. kid still hasn't fought a boxer but talks like he's gonna destroy everyone in the game. washed up mma fighters aren't competition. one had zero hands and the other lost his killer instinct a long time ago...not much of a challenge at that point.

Reply
3
bob ryan
3d ago

His opponent will be either a girl, a 15 yr old kid, or a 65yr old retired plumber

Reply(1)
10
SSPA
2d ago

if it's Fury, I just hope he has more ethics and pride then to take money to lose. If he does have proper ethics and really fights, Paul will get embarrassed

Reply
2
#Boxing Ring#Combat#Puerto Rican#American#Ufc
