When will gas prices finally start coming down?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenton Cinquegrana, chief oil analyst for the Oil Price Information Service, joins TODAY...

pistol meth
3d ago

there cannot be an oil shortage, it's only for greed. another article stated ExxonMobil reported record all time high profits in the last quarter. I'm sure the upcoming quarter will top that.

aly and family
3d ago

Gas will co.e back down when they start drilling and opening up the pipelines again and incognitive Joe is out of office.

Quiet no more
3d ago

When they begin drilling and opening our own pipeline. An put a real president in office. One that actually knows what their doing and cares about this country rather than trying to deliberately destroy it .

Autoweek.com

Where Gas Prices Are Headed This Summer

The Memorial Day travel weekend saw a national average gas price reach $4.62 a gallon, a number that has already been surpassed in subsequent days, with $4.73 quoted on Thursday, June 2. A number of industry experts predict that gas prices will reach an average of $5.00 nationwide by the...
Fast Company

This map of gas prices shows which states are paying the highest and lowest at the pump

The national average for a gallon of gasoline has now hit $4.58 as of May 19, according to the AAA. That’s up nearly 10% over just the last month, and up a whopping $1.43 per gallon from last year. While there are myriad factors that factor into gas price rises, the AAA says the spiking prices are primarily due to the increasing price of crude oil, which is now at $110 a barrel.
