Shopper accuses Australian stores of 'systemic racism' for not stocking enough makeup shades for black people

By Tom Heaton
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A shopper has accused Australian retailers of 'systemic racism' for lacking makeup shades that cater for black people.

Rufaro Zimbudzi shared her experiences shopping at various supermarkets and department stores in Melbourne in a viral video on TikTok.

In the video, Ms Zimbudzi expressed her frustration black people face while trying to find foundation and concealer that matches their skin tone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lmkkw_0g7pPJfE00
Rufaro Zimbudzi (pictured) shared her experiences of analysing the different makeup ranges at various supermarkets and department stores in Melbourne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rzmKw_0g7pPJfE00
She revealed that there was a strong presence of products that catered predominantly for woman with lighter skin shades (pictured)

She revealed that there was a strong presence of products that catered predominantly for woman with lighter skin shades.

'Come shopping with me to see if Aussie drug stores have inclusive shade ranges,' Ms Zimbudzi said.

'You guys already know that Australian drug stores would be called lacking, so let's use this as a way to open up a conversation about systemic racism.'

'Systemic racism or institutional racism is racism is embedded through the laws and regulations of certain institutions or through a particular society or organisation,' Ms Zimbudzi added.

Ms Zimbudzi suggested the issue of black people not getting access to their particular shade of makeup can arise when organisations provide limited product supplies.

'That would be an example of systemic racism because this racism/lack of accessibility is due to that brand and that organisation thinking we are not worthy,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VVEb3_0g7pPJfE00
'Systemic racism or institutional racism is racism is embedded through the laws and regulations of certain institutions or through a particular society or organisation,' Ms Zimbudzi added (pictured, makeup products in Coles)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HDXqF_0g7pPJfE00
A spokesperson for Woolworths responded to the TikTok video and told 7NEWS.com.au: 'We serve a diverse mix of customers and aim to reflect this in our range of makeup and other beauty products' (pictured, makeup products in Coles)

'And also, the beauty industry. Let's also remember that inclusivity does not mean tokenism.'

'This means that brands shouldn't be able to get away with having one dark shade of foundation. They need to work a bit harder than that, Ms Zimbudzi said.

A spokesperson for Woolworths responded to the TikTok video and said: 'We serve a diverse mix of customers and aim to reflect this in our range of makeup and other beauty products.'

While a spokesperson for Coles said: 'Coles values and celebrates diversity. We work with our suppliers to provide a range of cosmetics that is inclusive and meets the needs of our customers.'

Ms Zimbudzi told Daily Mail Australia: 'I just wanted to emphasise the TikTok was to highlight the systemic issues. it wasn't to necessarily out the brands.'

'Coming from a place of anger, I was just trying to contexualise the systemic issues that we see everyday an sort of make that information more accessible.'

Ms Zimbudzi added: 'I just feel that having upfront and honest conversations about race makes so many white Australians very uncomfortable.

'It makes people think about their privilege in their own situation and forces them down this path of 'racism doesn't exist".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JHSuM_0g7pPJfE00
Ms Zimbudzi (pictured) added: 'I just feel that having upfront and honest conversations about race makes so many white Australians very uncomfortable'...'It makes people think about their privilege in their own situation and forces them down this path of 'racism doesn't exist"

'The truth is, race is an ever-present issue that isn't going to go away anytime soon and the earlier we come the realisation, the better it will be for our children, our grandchildren, their kids, the better it will be for everyone.'

The TikTok video caught the eye of many users and received a range of comments.

'I feel so bad, I never realised this. It's so disgusting,' one person said.

'I will happily stop using non-inclusive brands until we start seeing companies show up for people with darker skin - we can ALL help,' another second added.

A third user commented: 'I was hella ignorant to this until lately when I actually went into a shop and I found only one dark shade. Nothing else.'

Comments / 140

Trixie's momma
4d ago

The internet, where you're trying to get attention, has every kind of makeup available. Get off the tik tok and stop trying to be relevant. You're not...

Reply(7)
102
Jessica Gutierrez
3d ago

Is she shopping in a predominantly white neighborhood? The stock ordered is based of the usage. People are desperate for views that they love to play the victim. Boo hoo she didn't find her shade.

Reply(2)
40
Thomas A. Anderson
3d ago

here is the problem did she say hi I'm looking for this type of makeup, the reply would be we don't currently but we can order it for you. but nooOoOO straight to racist and give me my 15 minutes

Reply(1)
32
