With two weeks until the June 28 primary, candidates for statewide offices are spending heavily on digital and radio advertising. Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat up for reelection, spent nearly $225,000 on TV advertising through the firm Bluewest Media, according to a campaign finance report filed Monday. That latest report covers just under two weeks from May 26 until June 8, or about the time voters in Colorado began receiving their mail-in ballots.

COLORADO STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO