LINCOLN — Call it “CSI of the sewers,” but public works employees in Lincoln, Omaha and at least 11 other Nebraska communities are conducting surveillance of city wastewater to track the incidence of COVID-19. The testing is a relatively new thing in the world of public heath and is giving epidemiologists and other health officials a new tool to track the spread of the coronavirus and decide best strategies to deal with it.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO