Three men are charged with murder of father-of-one, 27, whose bullet-ridden car was found eight months after he disappeared

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline
 4 days ago

Three people have been charged with the murder of a father-of-one whose remains were found in woodland in 2019.

Mohammed Shah Subhani, known as Shah, was reported missing on May 7, 2019 when he failed to return to his home in Hounslow, west London.

The 27-year-old's remains were found in woodland in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, on December 19, 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sBCkV_0g7pJrsU00
Mohammed Shah Subhani, known as Shah, was reported missing on May 7, 2019 when he failed to return to his home in Hounslow, west London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQMFM_0g7pJrsU00
On the day he went missing Mr Subhani was driving his wife's Audi Q3 to a west London industrial estate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G8rqq_0g7pJrsU00
His body was recovered in woodland in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, on December 19, 2019

Amraj Poonia, 26, from Horley; Raneel Poonia, 25, from Slough; and Gurditta Singh, 25, from Slough, were charged on Friday with murder and perverting the course of justice, Scotland Yard said.

They are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Speaking when Mr Subhani's remains were found, his sister Quirat said: 'It broke our hearts and shattered our world when we were told Shah's body was discovered in an abandoned woodland 15 miles from home. This will haunt us for a lifetime.'

Police had previously offered a £20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction in the case.

Officers had also recovered the Audi Q3 he had been driving on the day he went missing.

