Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'modern parents' who use 'emotional intelligence' to discipline Prince George, Princess Charlotte and 'mischievous' Prince Louis, royal expert claims

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'modern parents' who use 'emotional intelligence' to discipline Prince George, Princess Charlotte and 'mischievous' Prince Louis, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal fans went wild after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by their three children at various Jubilee celebrations last weekend, with four-year-old Louis' antics stealing the show.

And now royal expert Jennie Bond has explained how the couple are 'making a good job of giving their children as much of a normal upbringing as possible.'

Speaking to Okay! magazine, she said: 'I've read that they have a very modern way of parenting where, instead of putting your child on the naughty step, you allow your child to explain why they feel how they do and have a conversation about it so they can express themselves and calm down that way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xdjam_0g7pHHc600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20OQx9_0g7pHHc600
'The result seems to be that they are children who are broadly well behaved. Louis didn't misbehave over the Jubilee, but he was mischievous as four year olds are.'

Her comments come after royal fans went wild for the moment Prince William comforted his daughter Princess Charlotte after she appeared to grow tired during the Platinum Pageant at Buckingham Palace on Sunday.

The Duke of Cambridge reached over to brush his daughter's hair behind her shoulder and whispered a comforting word in her ear after she grew restless in the royal box.

Charlotte, seven, who attended the event with her brothers George, eight, and Louis, four, rubbed her eyes and looked despondent at one point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IV6dJ_0g7pHHc600
There was one moment when seven-year-old Princess Charlotte, who has become a favourite of royal fans thanks to her sassy personality, looked tired and her father had to step in to cheer her up at the Platinum Jubilee pageant event outside Buckingham Palace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XFIuP_0g7pHHc600
Charlotte was seen with her head down looking sleepy and wiping her eyes and her loving father William then stroked her hair as he bent down to speak to her and cheer her up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rNqHJ_0g7pHHc600
The moment occurred in the royal box while the Cambridges watched the Platinum Jubilee pageant with their family 

The moment proved a hit with fans who praised the Duke of Cambridge for being a thoughtful, hands-on father.

In the clip shared by royal watchers on Twitter, Charlotte, whose hair was pulled back into two plaits, was seen with her head down looking sleepy and wiping her eyes.

Her loving father William then stroked her hair as he bent down to speak to her and cheer her up.

She appeared to nod her head afterwards, then wiping her nose with her arm, reassured by her father's words.

Sunday's pageant, which marked the finale of the four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations, was attended by a host of royals including the Cambridge family and rounded off a busy weekend for little Charlotte.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sxBwC_0g7pHHc600
Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge (second row) Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall, Zara Tindall, (third row centre) Labour leader Keir Starmer sat in the royal box during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on the last day of celebrations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jsngO_0g7pHHc600
After the pageant, the Queen, Prince Charles, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Prince Louis and the Duchess of Cambridge appeared on the balcony 

She had spent the day before at a visit to Cardiff Castle with her mother and father and brother George, meeting performers ahead of a special Platinum Jubilee concert in the grounds.

The seven-year-old was seen giggling and dancing along to Disney hit 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' from Encanto.

She also tried her hand at conducting performers as her laughing family watched on.

But her day did not end there, with Charlotte attending a Saturday night concert outside Buckingham Palace with her mother, father and George.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PIJX9_0g7pHHc600
The clip of Charlotte being comforted by her father was in stark contrast to other footage of her giving her brother Louis a dressing down. Throughout the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, he was pictured making funny faces and being cheeky and she appeared to scold him on multiple occasions 

Throughout the concert, which started at 8pm, the camera panned to the youngsters in the royal box, sometimes singing and dancing and often waving flags as they watched a star-studded line up including Sam Ryder and Diana Ross with their parents the Duke, 39, and Duchess of Cambridge, 40.

William and Kate's youngest child Prince Louis, three, did not attend Sunday's event, after putting on an adorable display of cheeky faces and speaking animatedly to his great-grandmother on the first day of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations at an RAF flypast last Thursday.

There were mixed reactions to Charlotte and George online as many thought that they were well-behaved, considering that the event had started at 8pm and the family attended after visiting Cardiff Castle to watch preparations for another concert within the grounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I5QCx_0g7pHHc600
Charlotte and George also attended a Saturday night concert for the Platinum Jubilee, with mixed reactions online. Many said they were well-behaved but others said they looked bored and tired after such a busy day 

But others thought they looked bored and tired, watching the concert after such a jam-packed day.

The young family sat alongside the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at the event.

Prince George was filmed belting out the lyrics to Sweet Caroline as Sir Rod Stewart performed on stage in one of many adorable moments at the star-studded concert.

One person wrote: 'Lovely celebrations eh, Charlotte and George looked adorbs during the concert.' Meanwhile, another person quipped: 'Charlotte and George are such a mood'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nVK7I_0g7pHHc600
Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Kate Duchess of Cambridge appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

And others celebrated the young royals, calling them 'exceptional' and saying that they did the Queen proud.

Another person penned: 'It was an amazing night in every sense of the word' and remarked on the fact that the experience of watching the show would be a 'wow' experience for them.

Even social media users worldwide enjoyed the concert, with one Canadian tweeter writing: 'That was a beautifully produced show. We are loving it here in Canada. Little George was adorable. and so is Charlotte. They are such a lovely family.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10hwAs_0g7pHHc600
Charlotte, George and their parents were filmed waving their flags and having fun during Saturday night's Platinum Jubilee concert 

A separate commenter wrote: 'I love how Prince George and Princess Charlotte sang along with their parents.'

Charlotte was also filmed giving her younger brother Louis a dressing down during several events in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

And even Prince George, eight, isn't immune from his sister's bossiness, with a video showing the future king being told how to pose on the balcony - and immediately heeding Charlotte's instructions.

In a clip from Sunday's Platinum Pageant, shared on Twitter by royal watchers, Charlotte is seen pushing Louis' arm down and away from his mouth, to stop him from sucking his fingers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z82nB_0g7pHHc600
Sunday's event was the last of the four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations and attended by all three Cambridge children and their mother and father 

She then appears to brandish her fist at her younger brother, perhaps warning him against sucking his fingers again.

At this point, their mother Kate Middleton steps in, and whispers something to Charlotte.

Undeterred by the ticking off, Louis then mocks his old sister, brandishing his own fist in the same way, before his mother gently pushes his arm back onto his lap.

Sunday's pageant, which marked the finale of the four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations, was the last event attended by the Cambridge children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jem7C_0g7pHHc600
The royal box was filled with dignitaries, members of the royal family and politicians and cabinet members at the Platinum Jubilee pageant 

The interchange Louis had with Charlotte was not the only funny moment of the restless royal captured on camera at the event.

Four-year-old Louis was also seen pulling faces during the pageant, and gesturing at his mother Kate Middleton.

At one point, he even stuck his hand over her mouth, presumably in an attempt to make her stop talking.

