ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Real Madrid and Barcelona will face off in Las Vegas this summer as El Clasico travels to the USA for the first time since 2017 - with the Spanish giants going head-to-head as part of inaugural 'Soccer Champions Tour'

By James Cohen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Barcelona and Real Madrid will go head-to-head in Las Vegas as part of the inaugural 'Soccer Champions Tour' this summer.

El Clasico will be brought the USA for the pre-season tournament with the historic fixture set to be played in the 65,000-seater Allegiant Stadium on July 23rd.

Alongside Juventus and Club America, the Spanish sides will take part in the competition which involves a mini-tour of the US with games lined up in three different cities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uZ0Zt_0g7pFikf00
Barcelona and Real Madrid will face off in America for the first time since the summer of 2017

El Clasico is the first match-up of the inaugural tournament, with Madrid and Club America set to square off on July 26 at Oracle Park in San Francisco, followed by Barca and Juve at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas later that day.

Los Blancos will wrap up the competition against Juventus on Saturday 30 July at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles.

It'll be the second Clasico played on America soil after the two sides met at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in July 2017 as part of the International Champions Cup.

Barcelona ended up lifting the pre-season trophy that year after Lionel Messi, Ivan Rakitic and Gerard Pique helped inspire the Catalan side to a 3-2 win over their rivals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LC0BL_0g7pFikf00
The Spanish giants will play in the 63,000-seater Allegiant Stadium at the end of July

The Catalan side announced further friendlies in America with Xavi's side set to play against Inter Miami FC on 19 July and New York Red Bulls on 30 July.

The fixture will be just the third time in history that Madrid and Barcelona have met outside of Spain - with the first being in May 1982 as part of the Copa Presidente de la República in Venezuela.

Veteran midfielder Vicente del Bosque scored the only goal of the game in the third place play-off after both Spanish clubs had been eliminated in the previous round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34GpNC_0g7pFikf00
Barcelona won the International Champions Cup last time they faced Madrid in the USA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SPORTbible

Liverpool Make Shock Move For £60 Million Premier League Star

Liverpool have submitted an offer in the region of £60 million for Leeds United winger Raphinha, according to reports coming out of Spain. However, Raphinha’s representatives, led by former Chelsea midfielder Deco, have decided to reject every offer coming their way as they wait for the playmaker’s preferred suitors to make a move. These preferred suitors are Barcelona, who are understood to hold long-term interest in the 25-year-old. The star has thus rejected a move to Anfield at this point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Barcelona#Champions Tour#Spanish#Juventus#Catalan#Inter Miami#New York Red Bulls#Venezu
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for every team to win in Qatar

The 22nd FIFA World Cup will commence on November 21 and runs until December 18. Now that the countries and groups are set, gamblers can take a hard look at the odds as we focus our sights on Qatar. Not surprisingly, five-time champion Brazil are the betting favorites (+450 at...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Madrid, Spain
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

FIFA prepares to name 2026 World Cup host cities

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - The countdown to World Cup 2026 kicks off in earnest on Thursday, as soccer fans across Canada, Mexico and the United States learn whether their cities made the coveted cut to host the 48-team tournament. Four years after FIFA selected the tri-country North American...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

England squad give Gareth Southgate unequivocal backing and feel criticism after dismal summer should be levelled at them instead of manager

Gareth Southgate has the unequivocal backing of his squad - who believe they should be taking the rap for England's dismal summer. The national team boss also has the Football Association's full support ahead of the World Cup despite a hugely disappointing set of results and performances from June's Nations League fixtures.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Arsenal will return to pre-season training in less than two weeks with their first friendly taking place before their Big Six rivals' summer clashes as Mikel Arteta begins preparations for another shot at top four

Arsenal will reportedly report for pre-season training in less than two weeks ahead of their first game of the summer in Germany. Mikel Arteta appears keen to get his squad back to London Colney to begin preparations for the 2022-23 season. The Gunners will plot another shot at securing Champions...
MLS
Daily Mail

Premier League tightens rules over match postponements for player unavailability - after January's north London derby fiasco - with games only being called off next season in 'truly exceptional' circumstances

The Premier League has stated match postponements for player unavailability will only be granted in 'truly exceptional' circumstances from next season. From the start of the 2022-23 campaign, clubs will also need to prove they have 'taken all reasonable steps' to mitigate any issues to have a game rearranged. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

409K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy