Sadio Mane has held talks with Bayern Munich boss Nagelsmann but German giants still £8m short of Liverpool valuation

By Jack Drury
 4 days ago

BAYERN MUNICH are still falling short of Liverpool's valuation of Sadio Mane, it's claimed.

The Senegalese international has made it known he is looking for a move away from the Reds this summer, despite another stellar season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EuGvB_0g7pDFQ800
Mane has been with the Reds since 2016 Credit: PA

Mane scored 23 goals in a colossal season for Jurgen Klopp's men, where dreams of the quadruple got away from them at the end of the campaign.

It is being claimed that a bid from the Bundesliga champions still falls around £8million short of Liverpool's valuation.

However, the Daily Mail are reporting that contact has been made between Mane and potential new boss Julian Nagelsmann.

Bayern's original offer for the 30-year-old would only amount to £30m if the forward helped the club win THREE Champions League titles in a row.

Mane would also need to be awarded the Balon D'or for those three consecutive seasons, a feat already unlikely following Karim Benzema's outstanding season for Real Madrid.

The Bundesliga giants are trying to sort their own wantaway star problems too, with striker Robert Lewandowski wanting to leave.

Barcelona are reportedly firm favourites for the Polish international, however their financial woes could hand an unlikely chance to Chelsea in securing the deal.

Meanwhile Liverpool are making their presence known in the market this summer, as they up their interest in Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan had a stellar season for Benfica, scoring 34 goals in all competitions for the Portuguese side.

However, the Reds are facing competition from arch-rivals Manchester United for the deal, although the striker is believed to prefer a move to Anfield.

