Brandon Woodruff dealing with symptoms of Raynaud's Syndrome

fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon Woodruff, who is currently on the IL with an ankle injury, is dealing with symptoms from Raynaud's Syndrome and will not return from the IL on Sunday when he is...

www.fantasypros.com

2d ago

I’ve had RS since I was a child, long before vaccines and boosters, my mom has it, my aunt has it. It comes on when I get stressed out or when I get cold, once I am cold I cannot warm up easily, it’s terrible and much more debilitating than it seems! It can be so painful and sometimes in my feet causes me to be unable to walk or suddenly fall down. Praying he feels better soon. None of my doctors have ever prescribed anything tho… maybe I should ask!!!

fantasypros.com

Michael Kopech leaves Sunday's start with right knee discomfort

Kopech threw a pitch and hopped up immediately. He then attempted to throw a warmup pitch but stopped quickly after beginning his delivery, walked off the mound, and spiked the ball. Kopech looked to be in fairly serious discomfort and was obviously agitated that he couldn't even throw a warmup pitch, but for now, don't draw any conclusions as to the severity of the knee injury. The White Sox should update his status after the game.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Fernando Tatis Jr. has CT scan on Monday

Fernando Tatis Jr. underwent a CT scan on Monday and will await results to dictate the next steps. He has been on the 60-day injured list since April 7 with a left wrist fracture. (Kevin Acee on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Depending on the results of the CT scan, Tatis Jr....
BASEBALL
fantasypros.com

Lance Lynn to start on Monday against Tigers

Lynn was originally penciled in for Tuesday, but Michael Kopech's early departure on Sunday forced Johnny Cueto, Monday's scheduled starter, into emergency duty. Lynn's last rehab start was on Wednesday, so he'll be on normal rest for Monday's start, but considering he gave up seven runs in just three innings in his most recent outing, fantasy managers may want to keep him on the bench for his first time out.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Matt Chapman out of Monday’s lineup

Chapman missed the last two games of the Jays’ series with the Tigers with a sore wrist. There is no word on if he will now have tests to determine the severity of the injury, as the Blue Jays are not giving any indication if an IL stint will be needed. Fantasy managers in weekly leagues will need to bench Chapman and find a suitable replacement.
MLB
Brandon Woodruff
fantasypros.com

Ian Anderson struggles through four innings on Monday

Ian Anderson gave up four runs while walking four and gave up six hits over four innings on Monday against the Nationals. The righty struck out three and ended up with a no-decision in a game the Braves won 9-5. Fantasy Impact:. It was another rough outing for Anderson who...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Ozzie Albies (foot) placed on 60-day IL

No clear timetable for Albies’ return can be established until it’s decided if he will need to undergo surgery on his foot or not. Either way Albies will miss a minimum of two months, meaning the earliest he could return is mid-August. Albies was hitting .244 with 8 home runs, 33 RBIs and 34 runs scored in 62 games. Phil Gosselin has been promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett to replace Albies on the active roster.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Justin Steele dealing with blister and bruised finger

Justin Steele is dealing with a blister on his middle finger as well as a bruise on his index finger. The bruise came about in the 1st inning of his last start but he played through the pain. (Meghan Montemurro on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Steele pitched 7 innings and gave...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Taijuan Walker dominates in win over Angels on Sunday night

Taijuan Walker allowed one run on six hits and a walk over six innings on Sunday night against the Angels. He struck out 10 and earned the win, moving to 4-2. Walker got off to a rough start with four of the first five batters getting hits, but he settled down quickly and the rest of the batters he faced went 2-for-17. He had not struck out more than six batters in a start all season, but he was missing bats at will in this one, generating 18 whiffs and finishing with a 38% CSW rate. If the increased swinging strikes were to continue, Walker could be a force for fantasy, but there's just little chance that he could replicate his 53% whiff rate with his splitter considering his mark for the season with the pitch is just 29.2%. Walker is still more of an NL-only option, but he's worth putting on your watch list after this one. He'll take on the Marlins in his next start.
ANAHEIM, CA
fantasypros.com

Stephen Strasburg heading back to the IL

The nature of Strasburg's injury is unclear, but he reportedly felt "weird" after throwing a bullpen session and he's currently getting an MRI. Martinez says the Nationals will know more tomorrow but in the meantime, if you were planning to start him this week, get him out of your lineups. And regardless, at this point, don't plan on much from Strasburg for the remainder of the season.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Avisail Garcia dealing with inflammation in his left hand

Garcia has reportedly been dealing with the inflammation in his hand for several days. He was scratched from Sunday's contest after having trouble swinging a bat before the game. Despite the power still missing from his bat, the veteran outfielder had been swinging it much better this month. So far in June, Garcia sports a .314 AVG and .390 OBP through 41 plate appearances.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Justin Steele pitches seven solid innings on Monday

Justin Steele pitched seven innings, allowing one earned run, six hits, and struck out three batters on Monday. He earned a no-decision in the Cubs loss to San Diego. Steele has put together back-to-back solid seven inning performances, but unfortunately has nothing to show for it in the win column. In 12 starts, he is 1-5 with a 4.33 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 8.33 K/9, and 4.33 BB/9. He is a decent starting option for fantasy managers that are looking for pitching help right now.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Michael Kopech: MRI reveals no structural damage in knee

Tony La Russa described Kopech as feeling a "pop" in his knee, but Kopech himself said it felt more like a twinge or pinch. He reportedly has some fluid buildup in his knee and some soreness, but he downplayed the severity of the injury. The IL sounds like it is still very much in play, and at the very least, fantasy managers in weekly leagues should bench Kopech for this period. But, at least for now, it sounds like the injury is not nearly as severe as it seemed when Kopech left Sunday's game.
FOOTBALL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Buy High/Sell Low: Bobby Witt Jr., Kyle Tucker, Nolan Gorman (2022)

We have made it through another week of the season, so we have another set of players to Buy High or Sell Low based on their weekly performances. Based on their recent performances and a full-season outlook, I will break down some players to buy or sell in the coming weeks. With that said, let’s look at a handful of players that you should buy high or sell low.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Tyler Danish earns win against Mariners on Sunday

Red Sox reliever Tyler Danish retired the lone batter he faced en route to earning the win against the Mariners on Sunday afternoon. Boston ultimately defeated Seattle by a score of 2-0. Fantasy Impact:. Danish required just five pitches, including four strikes. The right-hander has been solid out of the...
SEATTLE, WA
fantasypros.com

Nathan Eovaldi (low back inflammation) placed on 15-day IL

As much as fantasy managers may not like it, this is the right move for the Red Sox and Eovaldi. The veteran saw his velocity drop precipitously in his last start (though he was still effective), and although the team continued to say he could pitch through what was then described as a hip ailment, it's safer to give Eovaldi a little extra time. Do not expect him to miss much more than the minimum 15 days unless there's further news to suggest the injury is more serious than it seems and don't lower Eovaldi much in your rest-of-season rankings.
MLB

