Veteran WTVQ anchor Tom Kenny has been forced out of his job after the Lexington, Ky., ABC affiliate decided to go in a different direction. “The station came to me and said that they were terminating my contract as the main anchor because they wanted to go in a different direction,” Kenny told the Herald Leader. “I was offered another position in the newsroom that I respectfully declined and so we parted ways.”

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO