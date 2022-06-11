ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gas Stolen Out of Car’s Gas Tank

By Press Release
montpelierbridge.org
Cover picture for the articleWATERBURY — A Burlington man reported gas was stolen from his car’s gas tank on May 30 while it was...

Dana Bigue
7d ago

This is crazy but it’s not only happening in Burlington but winooski also they stolen my gas and two days later stole my truck it’s terrible

A Vinster Godette
8d ago

Thanks Biden Harris wouldn’t happen with out out big thanks to all the Biden voters thanks let’s go Braden

