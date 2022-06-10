ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
March for our Lives returns to Minnesota amid gun control push

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41h8T8_0g7oQBZU00

The national debate over gun laws is set to hit the streets of downtown Minneapolis on Saturday.

The big picture: The youth-led "March for Our Lives" movement, which started after the 2018 Parkland school shooting, is organizing events in more than 400 cities across the nation and world this weekend .

  • Supporters are urging passage of new restrictions in the wake of mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.

What's happening: A package of gun control measures, including a provision raising the legal purchasing age for semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21, passed the U.S. House this week.

  • In Minnesota, some Democrats have renewed calls for new restrictions, including expanded background checks, a "red flag" law and a minimum age increase similar to the one in the federal proposal.

Reality check: The federal proposal is all but certain to fail in the U.S. Senate. Changes at the state level are also highly unlikely this year, in light of the timing and political dynamics at the divided Legislature.

Between the lines: Guns could become a galvanizing issue in the November midterms for voters on both sides of the debate, including in close legislative races that could determine which parties control the State Capitol.

  • But other issues, including crime and inflation, are also expected to be top of mind for voters casting their ballots.

What they're saying: March organizers say they want lawmakers to "take action immediately to stop the gun violence epidemic." State Senate Democrats echoed that message in a news conference earlier this week.

  • “DFLers are committed to responding to that grief with action to prevent future tragedies," Senate Minority Leader Melisa López Franzen told reporters.

The other side: GOP state Sen. Warren Limmer, who chairs a key public safety committee, said lawmakers should focus on other measures aimed at addressing violent crime, such as funding for police recruitment and tougher sentencing requirements.

  • Minnesota Gun Owners' Caucus, meanwhile, has criticized Democrats' proposals as being "highly partisan bills intended to be used in an election year," not "serious bills to end mass shootings."

Situational awareness: The local march is scheduled for 10am Saturday at 1200 Washington Ave. S., by U.S. Bank Stadium.

  • A city spokesperson has not responded to Axios' question about whether there are any anticipated road closures.

Comments / 6

Your Huckleberry
3d ago

These uneducated people need to identify the problem. It is criminals and the mentally unstable. Ban them! When an SUV was purposely driven into a parade crowd killing many, they didn’t ban Fords or SUVs. The problem was a human problem. Current gun laws are ignored by criminals, 1000 more laws will also be ignored. Always carry to protect yourself, your family, and your community.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MinnPost

Poll: Voters in Greater Minnesota are unhappy with Democratic leaders, but open to gun regulations, abortion access

A new poll conducted in early June by MinnPost and Change Research found a negative view of the direction of Minnesota and the country. But that outlook is even more gloomy among likely voters surveyed in Greater Minnesota, where people by wide margins said the state and nation are on the wrong track, more often reported feeling a financial pinch from inflation in gas prices and groceries and poorly rated the performance of Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Opioid Response Bill becomes law in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) - Tuesday, Governor Tim Walz held a ceremonial bill signing of Minnesota's Opioid Response bill. The bill ensures Minnesota's 300 million dollar share of a multi-state legal settlement with opioid manufacturers will be used by communities across the state for education, treatment, prevention, and recovery strategies. Seventy-five...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Health and human services bill negotiated at Minnesota Capitol

(ABC 6 News) - Negotiations continued Monday at the Minnesota state capitol, where lawmakers are trying to find common ground on spending bills before calling a special session. Among other disagreements, legislators are still stuck on how to spend $1 billion directed toward health and human services. The DFL made...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

St. Paul takes step toward reparations for Black residents

Reparations for Black descendants of slaves living in St. Paul are one step closer to reality this week, but big questions remain about funding sources and the scope of the benefits.What's happening: The City Council will meet today to hear an independent committee's recommendations for the next phase of St. Paul's push to address the generational wealth gap in the Black community.The big picture: While the national reparations effort has stalled in Congress, some local and state governments across the country are grappling with whether and how to compensate Black Americans for the harm caused by slavery and the decades...
SAINT PAUL, MN
bulletin-news.com

Minnesota Governor Candidate Scott Jensen isn’t COVID-Vaccinated

Scott Jensen’s unwillingness to acquire a coronavirus vaccine remains a mystery more than a year and a half after the vaccine became available. Jensen, the expected Republican governor candidate in Minnesota, is still unvaccinated. Jensen’s denial is notable since he is a practicing physician who sees patients most days of the week, putting him in the company of around 25% of eligible Minnesotans. To safeguard vulnerable patients, the nation’s public health system has attempted to achieve universal vaccination status for medical staff, including through a government requirement aimed at physicians and nurses.
Person
Warren Limmer
willmarradio.com

Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Not Thrilled With Senate Gun Safety Deal

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus is giving mixed reviews to the gun safety agreement announced by U-S Senate leaders over the weekend. Caucus spokesman Rob Doar (DOOR) says the group is glad we’re focusing on areas everyone can agree on – like school security and mental health resources. It questions any “red flag” orders that treat the firearm as the issue instead of helping the individual. Doar says giving authorities more time for background checks on gun buyers under the age of 21 could result in lawful gun owners getting “caught up in the middle of it.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Trail mix: Andrew Yang's Forward Party stalls in Minnesota

Welcome back to Trail Mix, Torey's occasional column reporting on Minnesota's midterm campaigns. It appears Andrew Yang's new Forward Party won't be moving forward on the November ballot in Minnesota. What happened: Less than four months after naming Minnesota its first target for state-level expansion, the upstart political effort failed get any candidates to run for office. Its endorsed candidate for governor, former radio host Cory Hepola, suspended his campaign less than an hour before the filing period closed on May 31. While Yang told Axios last month that organizers were talking to several other potential candidates, it appears none...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s A Big Deal’: MN Leaders Respond After US Senators Reach Deal On Gun Control Legislation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators has reached a deal. It means U.S. gun laws could soon be changing. Esme Murphy has been checking in with Minnesota leaders on what is being called breakthrough legislation. It is the first time in a generation that enough Democrats and Republicans have agreed on any form of gun control legislation. The announcement was made by a bipartisan group of Senators Sunday and it is just as significant for what it does not have in the proposal as what it does have. It does not have universal background checks or universal red flag provisions. It...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota agencies largely reported crime data to FBI for 2021: Marshall Project

Data: FBI, The Marshall Project; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios VisualsMinnesota law enforcement agencies performed better than many of their counterparts across the country in reporting 2021 crime statistics to the FBI. This is according to data provided to Axios from a partnership with The Marshall Project, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization focused on the U.S. criminal justice system.The big picture: Nearly 40% of U.S. law enforcement agencies, including police departments in New York City and Los Angeles, did not submit any data in 2021. But in Minnesota, 85% of the 421 jurisdictions in The Marshall Project's data set submitted crime statistics...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

You’ll Be Seeing Fewer Whiskey Plates Here In Minnesota

It's true. You'll likely be seeing a lot less of those plain white 'whisky plates' you occasionally see on vehicles here in Minnesota. Here's why. I'll admit, I had no idea what 'whiskey plates' were when I first moved to Minnesota nearly a decade ago. I'd lived behind the cheddar curtain over in Wisconsin my entire life, where there isn't such a thing as 'whiskey plates'. My wife pointed one out to me, and told me what they were. They're the plain white license plates the state of Minnesota makes you put on your car if you get a DWI, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

As temperature climbs, is Minnesota in danger of blackouts this summer?

Big parts of the country are sweating thanks to early summer heatwaves. The electricity grid Minnesota belongs to — the Midcontinent Independent Systems Operator — has warned Wisconsin power companies about the potential for blackouts this summer due to high demand. So, is Minnesota prepared? Host Cathy Wurzer...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Local CBD store prepares for the new Minnesota cannabis law

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On June 2, Governor Tim Walz signed a bill redefining cannabis laws in Minnesota: legalizing sales as long as they follow state regulations. Mankato’s CBD Centers is excited for the new law to take effect, because the law encourages the store’s message of growth and change.
MANKATO, MN
Axios Twin Cities

St. Paul calls on trash collectors to fix "unacceptable" service issues

The city of St. Paul is calling on local garbage haulers to clean up their act amid complaints of missed pick ups by one of their providers. The big problem: The city claims that waste management company WM has "failed to timely collect trash and yard waste" from thousands of residents since November 2021, "causing unsanitary and unacceptable conditions." The issue has gotten worse in recent weeks, according to a letter the city attorney's office sent on Friday to the consortium of collectors covered by the city contract.What's new: The letter, sent Friday, demands that the consortium abides by the...
Kat Kountry 105

Massive Mosquitoes, Black Flies Back in Big Numbers in Minnesota

They're back: Those annoying mosquitoes and black flies have come back with a vengeance in parts of Minnesota this summer. If you think back to last summer, when just about the entire state of Minnesota was experiencing that widespread drought, while our lawns turned brown and dried up, and creeks, rivers and lake levels went down, one of the positive side effects (if you can call it that) was that the lack of moisture and rain meant there were fewer mosquitoes.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Doors Falling Off Reason for Latest Refrigerator Recall in Minnesota

It seems to be the week of refrigerator recalls. Another one just popped up on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website and involves a refrigerator sold between August 2020 through February 2022 in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and throughout the United States. This recall is due to 139 reports that the hinge broke on the door and unfortunately, five people have been injured.
MINNESOTA STATE
