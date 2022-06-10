ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday, June 10th: Lamar White, Britt Hawthorne

Cover picture for the articleAmerican publisher, investigative journalist, political blogger, and author of the...

Shrinking wetlands, rising seas threaten generations of tradition for Louisiana duck hunters

This story was produced through a collaboration between WWNO Public Radio for New Orleans and Climate Central, a non-advocacy science and news group. Ryan Lambert and his crew had their eyes glued to the radar as rain poured relentlessly in the early hours of the morning. They waited in his Buras lodge, searching for a break. Finally, the storm moved on, though the dim, overcast skies loomed overhead.
Tuesday, June 14th: Clarence Page, Melissa Flournoy

American journalist, syndicated columnist, and senior member of the Chicago Tribune editorial board Clarence Page discusses the insurrection of the Capital, upcoming elections, as well as gun violence in America. Chair of the Board of Louisiana Progress and co-founder of 10,000 Women Melissa Flournoy speaks on her opposition to AR-15 assault weapons.
Trump-endorsed candidates win in South Carolina and Nevada primaries

South Carolina’s primary results show several candidates who backed former President Donald Trump and the false premise of election fraud are winning. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Gavin Jackson, host of This Week in South Carolina on SCETV. And, Trump-endorsed candidates won the governor’s race and...
More Texas teachers taking up arms despite many educators' opposition

In the wake of the Uvalde school shooting, more rural Texas schools are choosing to arm teachers to protect students — a measure that most teachers and education experts oppose. NPR’s John Burnett reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit...
Massive wildfire threatens Indigenous villages in Southwest Alaska

The East Fork fire is threatening four villages in the Yukon River region. Many people have evacuated. But one family has chosen to stay and support the efforts to keep their community from burning. Olivia Ebertz of KYUK reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To...
