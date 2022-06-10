Friday, June 10th: Lamar White, Britt Hawthorne

This story was produced through a collaboration between WWNO Public Radio for New Orleans and Climate Central, a non-advocacy science and news group. Ryan Lambert and his crew had their eyes glued to the radar as rain poured relentlessly in the early hours of the morning. They waited in his Buras lodge, searching for a break. Finally, the storm moved on, though the dim, overcast skies loomed overhead.
American journalist, syndicated columnist, and senior member of the Chicago Tribune editorial board Clarence Page discusses the insurrection of the Capital, upcoming elections, as well as gun violence in America. Chair of the Board of Louisiana Progress and co-founder of 10,000 Women Melissa Flournoy speaks on her opposition to AR-15 assault weapons.
South Carolina’s primary results show several candidates who backed former President Donald Trump and the false premise of election fraud are winning. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Gavin Jackson, host of This Week in South Carolina on SCETV. And, Trump-endorsed candidates won the governor’s race and...
An Oregon utility has constructed a renewable energy power plant that relies on wind, solar energy and batteries to power the grid when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. Monica Samayoa from Oregon Public Broadcasting visited a facility that uses batteries to help solve the...
In the wake of the Uvalde school shooting, more rural Texas schools are choosing to arm teachers to protect students — a measure that most teachers and education experts oppose. NPR’s John Burnett reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit...
The East Fork fire is threatening four villages in the Yukon River region. Many people have evacuated. But one family has chosen to stay and support the efforts to keep their community from burning. Olivia Ebertz of KYUK reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To...
Comments / 0