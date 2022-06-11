ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds star Patrick Bamford stuns his girlfriend by proposing at home as couple celebrate with their young baby

By Etienne Fermie
 4 days ago

LEEDS star Patrick Bamford stunned partner Michaela Ireland by getting down on one knee and popping the question this week.

The striker grinned as he asked Michaela to marry him, while the loved up pair were accompanied by their young child.

Patrick Bamford gets down on one knee Credit: Instagram / @michaelaireland
Partner Michaela joyfully accepts Patrick's proposal Credit: Instagram / @michaelaireland
The couple's adorable baby plays with mum's engagement ring Credit: Instagram / @michaelaireland

Michaela smiled and clutched her face in disbelief before saying yes.

Patrick then laughed as overwhelmed Michaela continued to hold her face.

Michaela also shared a touching video of her baby playing with mum's new ring as she proudly wore it.

She also posted an image of an engagement card, as well as a baseball cap reading "Mrs Bamford-to-be".

The couple have been together for around four years, and welcomed their first child together in February.

Despite his injury woes last season, Bamford has been "in heaven" in his personal life.

Upon revealing that Michaela was expecting late last year, a source told SunSport: "Patrick is in heaven. It’s better news than scoring a dozen hat-tricks."

Revealing her engagement on Instagram, Michaela wrote: "Always & forever❤️ @patrick_bamford."

Bamford, 28, will be hoping that his bride to be and child will soon get to see him back on the pitch.

The England international suffered an injury-plagued season as Leeds struggled in his absence.

Following a stunning campaign in which he bagged 17 Prem goals and was nominated for PFA Fans' Player of the Year, Bamford played just nine times for the Whites last term.

Following ankle and hamstring injuries Bamford returned to play three times under Jesse Marsch in March, before his season was ended by a foot injury.

Bamford earned his England debut last September, starting in a 4-0 victory over Andorra at Wembley.

Patrick proposes in front of his newborn Credit: Instagram / @michaelaireland
Michaela shows off her engagement card and hat Credit: Instagram / @michaelaireland

Comments / 0

