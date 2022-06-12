Father Accidentally Shoots 8-Year-Old Son In Windsor

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) — An 8-year-old boy suffered minor injuries Friday night when his father’s firearm unintentionally discharged, according to the Windsor Police Department.

The boy was in an adjacent room at the time of the incident.

The incident happened at approximately 8:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of Indian Trail Drive on the southwest side of Windsor.

The boy was treated at a nearby hospital as the police department launched an investigation at the scene.

Windsor PD did not mention in its press release whether the 38-year-old father may be cited or face charges as a result of the investigation.

Windsor PD asked for members of the public who may have any additional information about the incident to contact its investigators. But the department also said no further information would be released about the incident until Monday.