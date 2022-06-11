ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin's war of scorched Earth in Ukraine: The Russian army is deliberately targeting wheat fields with incendiary shells to torch harvest, claims Kyiv amid fears the war will cause global grain shortage and starvation

By Adam Solomons For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Russian forces were today accused of targeting Ukraine's wheat fields with banned incendiary bombs as Putin seeks to starve the country.

Footage appeared to show Ukrainian soldiers hosing down wheat crops in efforts to save the grain harvest.

The nation faces mass food shortages and a Russian naval blockade preventing it from being able to export lucrative agricultural goods.

Nicknamed 'the breadbasket of Europe', Ukraine has some of the continent's most fertile land - and supplies food to much of the Middle East and Africa.

Incendiary bombs, outlawed by a UN treaty signed by Russia, Ukraine and 123 others, have been used repeatedly by Putin's forces since its invasion began on February 24.

The Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons bans the use of specific types of weapons that are considered to cause unnecessary or unjustifiable suffering to combatants or to affect civilians indiscriminately.

The bombs' flammable thermite content burns at 2,200C and ignites fires that are hard to put out.

They produce the hottest burning man-made substance and can burn human flesh down to the bone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RvylI_0g7ntJNy00
Footage showed the soldiers making a valiant effort to salvage the crucial crop supplies
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gWZ5O_0g7ntJNy00
The so-called 'breadbasket of Europe' is being threatened with mass food shortages by Putin

It came as US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken estimated there are 20million tonnes of grain sitting in locked silos outside Black Sea port Odesa.

There is more waiting on stuck ships blocked from leaving the key strategic port.

Mr Blinken said yesterday: 'President Putin is stopping food from being shipped and aggressively using his propaganda machine to deflect or distort responsibility, because he hopes it'll get the world to give in to him and end the sanctions.

'In other words, quite simply put, it's blackmail.

'The Kremlin needs to realise that it is exporting starvation and suffering well beyond Ukrainian quarters, with countries in Africa that are experiencing an outsized share of the pain.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tj39d_0g7ntJNy00
President Zelensky (right) spoke alongside EU leader Ursula von der Leyen (left) in Kyiv today

The news came as the British Ministry of Defence accused Russia of depending on Cold War-era missiles with 'severe' risks to civilians.

The ministry said the 1960s Kh-22 missiles 'are highly inaccurate and therefore can cause severe collateral damage and casualties'.

Russia is likely using the anti-ship missiles because it is running short of more precise modern missiles, the ministry added.

It gave no details of where exactly such missiles are have been deployed and there was no confirmation from Ukrainian authorities on the use of the 5.5-tonne missiles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05JSaP_0g7ntJNy00
Piles of burning grain of and destroyed infrastructure as seen in Sivers'k, Donbas last month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yd1Ph_0g7ntJNy00
Photos taken in Crimea last month show Russian-flagged carrier ships docking and loading next to huge silos, raising concerns about massive thefts of Ukrainian grain supplies

Meanwhile the Ukrainian army has said Russian forces are regrouping to attack Donetsk province city Sloviansk.

Russia is targeting the east in an attempt to seize territory still under Ukrainian control eight years after establishing separatist republics in Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Donetsk regional police said Russian missiles hit 13 towns and villages in the province overnight.

In a statement, the police added that civilians had been killed and wounded, without specifying numbers.

And in Kharkiv, footage showed Ukrainian artillery strike Russian supply warehouses.

Ukraine's second largest city, which held out against a lengthy and destructive Russian siege early in the war, was also the sight of a brave couple's wedding.

Ukrainian soldier Anton married 21-year-old bride Ira in front of Kharkiv's Municipal Building, which was almost entirely destroyed during Russian airstrikes.

President Zelensky said the outcome of the war will determine the new world order.

Addressing the Shangri-La Dialogue meeting in Singapore last night, he insisted support from the West must not let up.

Zelensky said: 'I am grateful for your support... but this support is not only for Ukraine, but for you as well.

'It is on the battlefields of Ukraine that the future rules of this world are being decided along with the boundaries of the possible.'

EU president Ursula von der Leyen will meet with Mr Zelensky in Kyiv today.

She was pictured arriving at the capital's train station wearing a flak jacket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kTxT9_0g7ntJNy00
Ursula von der Leyen pictured meeting an unidentified official in the capital earlier today

Comments / 63

NEW YORK 1
3d ago

look at all the sheep that believe that it's affecting the world. where I live there is so many farmers that grows wheat.

Reply(7)
8
I actually read the articles
4d ago

While we were going after yachts they were going after the food supply. Smart plan.

Reply(3)
11
Angel Jade Austin
3d ago

Its sad disheartening and heartbreaking to see massive graves filled with families .The earth being destroyed waters and trees being posioned.Thid mad man Putin is destroying the land he is trying to take back by killing the people and the nature he is killing any chance to utilize any of the land he is killing to obtain .

Reply(2)
5
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#United Nations#Russian World#Cold War#Ukrainian#Un#State
The US Sun

Ukraine-Russia war LIVE: Evil Putin sends troops on HORRIFIC ‘hunt-to-kill missions’ to purge top Ukrainian officials

VLADIMIR Putin has sent murderous Russian troops on missions to purge top Ukrainian officials in the east of the country. According to the police chief in the Luhansk region of the Donbas, regional leaders are said to be constantly on the move to avoid death squads reminiscent of the ‘Red Terror’ carried out by Bolsheviks after FirstWorld War.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Fifty experts from Syrian military who specialise in deadly barrel bombs that destroy anything within 800ft radius are drafted in to aid Russian forces in Ukraine invasion

Vladimir Putin has drafted in feared Syrian barrel bomb specialists to aid in Russia's faltering invasion of Ukraine, according to reports. The bombs have been used to devastating effect in the 10-year Syrian civil war, with evidence suggesting that Bashar al-Assad's forces using them to kill thousands of civilians and destroy vast swathes of towns and cities.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Singapore
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Army
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Russia fires five-and-a-half ton Cold War-era missiles designed to destroy aircraft carriers at Ukrainian forces in the Donbas after running out of precision rockets, MoD says

Russia is relying on Cold War-era missiles with 'severe' risks to civilians as Putin's forces have run out of modern weapons, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) claimed. The government's daily intelligence update on Saturday also offered new details of 'intense street fighting' in eastern Ukraine as Russian soldiers were pushed back.
MILITARY
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Wiping Us From Earth’: Evading Russian Artillery With a Ukrainian Military Unit

Click here to read the full article. NEAR LYMAN, Ukraine — Crossing the final checkpoint into a battle zone feels like a consecration. The Ukrainian soldiers manning the last friendly post have a singular focus and intensity that’s lacking behind the lines. They wave us through solemnly, without smiles or chatter. We coast through the invisible barrier separating the “front” from the “rear,” then floor the gas and accelerate forward. I’m in eastern Ukraine in late May, in a region called Donbas, where the war has become a whirlwind of carnage that is claiming the lives of as many as 100 Ukrainian...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

409K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy