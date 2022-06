The Ravens are confident Lamar Jackson will attend this week's mandatory minicamp. “I expect him to be here at mandatory minicamp," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I know he’s working hard. Lamar Jackson is a hard worker, so I’m not worried about how hard he’s working. I fully expect him to come back in great shape – that’s what he talks about – and I’m sure he’s throwing, I’m sure he’s doing a good job, and when he gets back here, we’ll be rolling with Lamar.

